Who Are Johnny Juzang’s Parents? Meet His Father Maxie and Mother Hanh Juzang

Johnny Juzang has been in the spotlight for a while now — from his legendary 2021 March Madness tear to lighting up the Warriors with a 27-point bomb. But behind every breakout moment, there’s been a quiet presence just out of frame.

No press tours. No viral clips. Just Maxie and Hanh Juzang, watching from the wings with the same calm intensity that defines their son’s game. The grit? The composure? That wired-in humility? It didn’t come out of nowhere.

So, who are the parents behind one of basketball’s most intriguing young stars? And how did their cultures, sacrifices, and steady belief shape Johnny’s rise, not just as a player, but as a person?

Who is Johnny Juzang’s father?

Johnny’s dad, Maxie Juzang, doesn’t have a public résumé or headline moments, but his fingerprints are all over Johnny’s path. Maxie comes from a Creole background, a culture rooted in Louisiana and known for blending French, African, Spanish, and Native American heritage. Creole traditions often carry a strong sense of family, resilience, and community- which feels like a perfect mirror to how Maxie raised his son.

He wasn’t just a cheerleader on the sidelines. Maxie was a coach in every sense of the word. From those early youth league games to high school at Harvard-Westlake, he was there. Always present. Always locked in. It wasn’t just about teaching Johnny how to shoot or dribble- it was about building habits. “He gave us everything tonight,” a Jazz teammate once said about Johnny, and honestly, that sounds like something Maxie would say about effort. It’s how he raised him to play.

Even when the lights got bigger- UCLA, March Madness, NBA crowds, Maxie didn’t flinch. You’d see him courtside, steady, offering encouragement without ever stealing focus. It’s the kind of presence you don’t always notice unless you’re looking for it. But Johnny’s calm under pressure? That patience when shots don’t fall? That’s Maxie’s voice in the background, reminding him of the long game.

Who is Johnny Juzang’s mother?

If Maxie was the one shaping Johnny’s game, Hanh Juzang was the one holding everything else together. She emigrated from Vietnam and built a life for her family in Los Angeles, balancing heritage and hustle in equal parts. Vietnamese culture centers a lot on education, sacrifice, and family unity- and Hanh didn’t just talk about those values, she lived them.

While Johnny was developing his jumper and navigating practices, Hanh was managing the rest. Getting him to training on time, keeping up with school demands, and making sure family dinners still mattered. She wasn’t just a support system- she was the entire infrastructure. And you can feel her influence in how Johnny carries himself. There’s a quiet discipline there. A kind of centeredness that says, “I’ve been raised to handle this.”

Even through the wild recruiting process and transferring from Kentucky to UCLA, Hanh kept things grounded. She never needed the spotlight. But her impact? That’s in every bit of Johnny’s poise, his focus, and the way he speaks about accountability. It’s a reminder that behind every elite athlete is usually someone making sure life outside the gym stays in balance.

What is Johnny Juzang’s parents ethnicity?

Johnny Juzang doesn’t just represent one culture– he’s a blend of two rich traditions, and you can feel both shaping the way he moves through the world. On his dad’s side, it’s the depth and diversity of Creole heritage. A cultural identity that’s not just about background but about resilience. From food to language to music, Creole culture is about connection, and Johnny brings that to his game. He’s a teammate-first kind of guy, and that communal mindset? That’s deeply Creole.

From his mom, he inherits a Vietnamese legacy that values education, respect, and perseverance. Those aren’t just nice ideas- they’re daily habits. Hanh’s influence helped build Johnny’s academic discipline back at Harvard-Westlake, one of LA’s toughest prep schools. She made sure the books were as important as the basketball. And the way Johnny balances ambition with humility? That’s her, too.

Put it together and you get something special. A player who doesn’t just ball- he adapts. He learns. He carries the best of both cultures without ever forgetting where he came from. Whether he’s repping Creole rhythms or Vietnamese roots, Johnny doesn’t fit in a box. And maybe that’s the secret. He’s not trying to be anyone else, just the product of two cultures that taught him to be proud, grounded, and fearless all at once.