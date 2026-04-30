Who Are Luke Kornet’s Parents? All About San Antonio Spurs Star’s Family

Luke Kornet has quietly earned his place in the NBA — no draft pick, no shortcuts. The 7’1″ center grew up in a basketball household as the son of former Vanderbilt and NBA player Frank Kornet, which made the path clearer but the expectations higher. He won a championship with the Boston Celtics in 2024 and now plays for the San Antonio Spurs. But long before any of that, there was a family that shaped everything.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Who is Luke Kornet’s father?

Luke Kornet grew up with his parents, Frank and Tracy Kornet, in a household deeply rooted in basketball. His father, Frank Kornet, played a particularly influential role, not just as a former professional player but also as Luke’s first coach and an encouraging, hands-on presence throughout his early development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Frank was a standout at Vanderbilt University from 1985 to 1989, earning All-SEC honors as a senior. Standing at 6-foot-9, he built a strong collegiate résumé before being selected 30th overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 1989 NBA Draft. He went on to spend two seasons in the NBA with the Bucks and also played professionally in Italy.

Both of Luke’s parents attended Vanderbilt, where they were student-athletes, further cementing the family’s athletic foundation. Despite his own experience at the highest level, Frank took a supportive and measured approach to coaching his son. Rather than pressuring Luke, he emphasized growth, enjoyment, and learning from experience, often encouraging him to avoid the mistakes he had made during his playing career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Luke Kornet’s mother?

Luke Kornet’s mother, Tracy Kornet, has built an impressive career of her own while playing a key role in supporting her son’s journey. A former collegiate athlete at Vanderbilt University, she went on to establish herself as a respected journalist, news anchor, and host with more than two decades of experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently serving as the lead anchor at WSMV-TV in Nashville for Gray Television, Tracy is known for her engaging on-air presence and ability to connect with viewers across platforms. Her work has earned her multiple honors, including seven Emmy Awards and National Murrow Awards, along with being named the AP’s “Best News Anchor” in Tennessee on three separate occasions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond anchoring, she has also excelled as a host, writer, and producer on Emmy Award-winning magazine shows. Her talents extend into writing as well; she is the author of Entertaining Angels: True Stories and Art Inspired by Divine Encounters, reflecting her creative range beyond journalism.

Amid her professional success, Tracy has remained a dedicated and supportive mother of three. She has consistently backed Luke’s basketball journey, offering encouragement and guidance from afar as he pursued his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

What are Luke Kornet’s parents’ backgrounds and ethnicities?

Luke Kornet was born on July 15, 1996, in Kentucky, United States, and comes from a strong athletic background shaped by both of his parents.

His father, Frank Kornet, is a former professional basketball player who starred at Vanderbilt University before playing in the NBA with the Milwaukee Bucks and continuing his career overseas. His mother, Tracy Kornet, was also a collegiate athlete at Vanderbilt and later built a successful career in journalism as a television anchor.

ADVERTISEMENT

In terms of ethnicity, Luke Kornet is American, though there is no widely documented or publicly confirmed information detailing his specific ethnic background. His identity and upbringing, however, are deeply rooted in a sports-driven family environment.

Does Luke Kornet have siblings?

Luke Kornet has two siblings: a sister, Nicole, and a brother, John. All three share a strong basketball background. Nicole played at both the University of Oklahoma and UCLA, while John played at Ouachita Baptist University.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kornet is especially close to his sister. In one memorable instance, he flew to Los Angeles to attend Nicole’s wedding, celebrating with his family before immediately returning for game duties. He took a late-night flight out of LA, arrived in Philadelphia the next morning, and still managed to suit up for the Boston Celtics later that day.

Despite the tight turnaround, Kornet contributed in the fourth quarter as the Celtics mounted a comeback to defeat the Philadelphia 76ers 118–110, highlighting both his commitment to his family and his team.

ADVERTISEMENT

How did Luke Kornet’s parents influence his basketball career?

Luke Kornet has often spoken about the strong support system his family provided throughout his basketball journey. With both parents having been collegiate athletes, their influence extended beyond encouragement; they offered valuable insight and guidance shaped by their own experiences in the game.

In an interview with The Tennessean, Kornet shared his admiration, saying, “I really admire my parents. They’ve done some very impressive things in their lives.” That respect is mutual, as his parents and siblings have consistently been present, cheering him on from the stands whenever possible.

During his time at Vanderbilt University in 2015—the same school his parents attended—his father, Frank Kornet, expressed pride in seeing his son build his own legacy. Speaking to Vanderbilt’s archive staff, he said, “I love the way the people at Vanderbilt have accepted and made him feel right at home. I love the way the PA announcer draws out his name. It is a special feeling. As a parent, you are just happy for your kid. It is one of those things where the good Lord has blessed us.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Through it all, Kornet has remained true to himself—a quality instilled by his upbringing. That authenticity, combined with the steady support of his family, continues to shape both his career and his character.