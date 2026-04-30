Who Are Max Shulga’s Parents? Meet Boris Shulga and Olga Sosnovska

Max Shulga’s path to the NBA was anything but straightforward. Born and raised in Kyiv, Ukraine, he moved to Spain at 11 to pursue basketball, then crossed the Atlantic to play college ball in the US. He was selected 57th overall in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic before being traded to the Boston Celtics. At 23, he’s just getting started, and the journey that brought him here is worth knowing.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Who is Max Shulga’s father?

Max Shulga was born on June 25, 2002, in Kyiv, Ukraine, to Boris Shulga and Olga Sosnovska. Proudly Ukrainian, he has drawn significant inspiration from his roots, which have played a major role in shaping both his identity and his basketball journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sport runs deep in his family. His father, Boris Shulga, worked as a basketball referee in Ukraine, as did his maternal grandfather. Growing up around the game, Max was naturally drawn to basketball from an early age.

His childhood, however, was not without challenges. During the Russian invasion of Ukraine, his family was living in Kyiv under increasingly difficult circumstances. Reports from outlets like The Salt Lake Tribune and CLNS Media indicate that while his mother and sister eventually fled to safer regions, his father remained in Kyiv due to martial law restrictions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the uncertainty and hardship, his parents continued to support his ambitions. In fact, his father made a pivotal decision early on, allowing Max to move abroad as a teenager to pursue basketball more seriously, a step that would ultimately shape his path to the international stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Max Shulga’s mother?

Max Shulga’s mother, Olga Sosnovska, was also an athlete and, like his father, played an important role in shaping both his love for sports and his ambitions. More than anything, she wanted her son to be safe and have the opportunity to pursue his dreams. During the Russian invasion of Ukraine, she and Max’s sister were forced to flee to western Ukraine for safety, while her husband remained in Kyiv due to martial law restrictions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball was a constant in Shulga’s upbringing. Raised in a deeply athletic household, he was exposed to the game from a young age, especially through his father, who officiated at the FIBA level. Being so closely involved in the sport helped fuel his passion early on.

By the age of 14, Shulga moved to Spain to further develop his game. There, he trained at the prestigious Basketball School of Excellence, steadily refining his skills and emerging as a standout prospect by his senior year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even while far from home, he found a sense of belonging with the VCU Rams men’s basketball team. His teammates and staff made efforts to connect with his roots in meaningful ways. Days before senior night, VCU’s executive chef, Jennifer Taylor, surprised him by preparing borscht, a traditional Ukrainian dish that reminded him of his mother and home.

“He walked in, and he didn’t know it was coming,” head coach Ryan Odom said during a press conference. “He saw the big pot, and he said, ‘If I grew up in America, there’s not a chance I would be eating this. But I grew up in Kyiv, and I love it!’ He said his mom would make it once a week. He sat there and had a cup with his teammates, which is a neat thing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

What are Max Shulga’s parents’ backgrounds and ethnicities?

Max Shulga comes from a fully Ukrainian background. Both of his parents, Boris Shulga and Olga Sosnovska, are Ukrainian, and he was born and raised in Kyiv, Ukraine.

His ethnicity is therefore Ukrainian, with strong cultural ties reflected in both his upbringing and identity. Despite moving abroad at a young age, Shulga has continued to represent Ukraine internationally, maintaining a clear connection to his heritage.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by maksym (@maxshulga_) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Does Max Shulga have siblings?

Max Shulga does have a sister, although very little public information is available about her. During the Russian invasion of Ukraine, his sister and mother moved to the western part of Ukraine for safety, while his father remained in Kyiv due to martial law restrictions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout this period, Shulga has consistently expressed concern for his family’s well-being, balancing the emotional strain of their situation with his commitment to pursuing his basketball career in the United States.

How did Max Shulga’s parents influence his basketball career?

Max Shulga’s parents showed remarkable commitment to his basketball dreams, supporting his decision to leave Ukraine at a young age to train in Spain and later move to the United States to pursue a professional career.

Their support remained steadfast even during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Despite the dangers back home, his parents reassured him that they were safe, allowing him to stay focused on his journey. Their resilience stands as a powerful example of the sacrifices families often make to help their children succeed.

During this challenging period, Shulga also received strong support from his team, coaches, and the broader community. At Utah State Aggies men’s basketball, head coach Ryan Odom played a key role in supporting him, as Shulga leaned on basketball to escape the emotional strain while staying in touch with his family in Kyiv.