Who Are Onyeka Okongwu’s Parents? All About Atlanta Hawks Star’s Family

Born on December 11, 2000, in Los Angeles, Onyeka Okongwu is one of the Atlanta Hawks’ most exciting players, a reputation he first built with the USC Trojans in college. The son of immigrant parents, he was raised on discipline and hard work, values that carried him through every obstacle life threw his way. Today, those foundations have made him the unstoppable force he is on the court.

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Who is Onyeka Okongwu’s father, Mike Okongwu?

Onyeka Okongwu’s late father, Mike Okongwu, was a Nigerian immigrant who, with his wife, Kate, raised Onyeka and his brother in Chino, California. He passed away at the age of 61 in December 2021 after battling Parkinson’s disease.

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Mike and Kate built a disciplined, hardworking household that consistently supported Onyeka’s basketball ambitions. Even after their separation during their children’s teenage years, both parents remained committed to their sons’ education and careers.

Originally from Nigeria, Mike moved to the United States in 1999 and later settled in Los Angeles, where Onyeka was born in 2000. He worked as a registered nurse for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, balancing demanding work with a deep commitment to his family despite ongoing health challenges.

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Although Onyeka initially had a strained relationship with his father following the divorce, the two eventually reconciled, bonding over basketball. Still, he has expressed regret that his father never attended his college games—something he believes may have been due to his illness.

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Who is Onyeka Okongwu’s mother, Kate Okongwu?

Onyeka Okongwu’s mother, Kate Okongwu, has been a key pillar in his life. A registered nurse by profession, she raised her children in Los Angeles after separating from their father, balancing a demanding career with full-time parenting.

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Despite limited public information about her, it’s clear she played a hands-on role in Onyeka’s journey, managing work while ensuring her children stayed committed to both academics and basketball. From daily school runs to practices, she was a constant presence and his biggest support system, helping lay the foundation for his success on and off the court.

What is Onyeka Okongwu’s parents’ background and ethnicity?

Onyeka Okongwu’s parents are Nigerian, making his heritage deeply rooted in Nigeria. Both his father, Mike Okongwu, and mother, Kate Okongwu, immigrated to the United States, bringing with them strong cultural values and traditions.

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Although Onyeka was born in Los Angeles, California, and is an American citizen, he is of Igbo descent, one of Nigeria’s largest ethnic groups. He has often embraced this dual identity, staying connected to his Nigerian roots while growing up and building his basketball career in the U.S.

Does Onyeka Okongwu have siblings?

Onyeka Okongwu has several siblings, and his family experienced a heartbreaking loss when his older brother, Nnamdi, passed away during Onyeka’s early teenage years.

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Nnamdi died following a tragic skateboarding accident, an event that deeply impacted the entire Okongwu family. At just 13 years old, Onyeka was especially affected, as he shared a close bond with his brother.

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In the face of such loss, Onyeka found solace in basketball—a passion he and Nnamdi both loved. The sport became an emotional outlet and a way for him to cope during one of the most difficult periods of his life.

While the tragedy left a lasting mark, it also brought the family closer together, strengthening their resilience and support for one another.

How did Onyeka Okongwu’s parents influence his basketball career?

Onyeka Okongwu’s parents consistently supported his basketball journey while emphasizing the importance of academics. After the tragic loss of his older brother, Nnamdi, his mother, Kate, noticed that basketball became a source of comfort and stability in his life.

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Okongwu honored his brother by attending Chino Hills High School and wearing the same No. 21 jersey. Along the way, he also faced personal challenges, including his parents’ separation and the loss of his father, Mike Okongwu, who passed away in December 2021 due to Parkinson’s disease.

Despite these hardships, Okongwu remained focused and resilient. He has often spoken about the influence of his father, who helped spark his early love for basketball, and the strong bond he shares with his mother, whom he considers a constant source of support.

Rather than being defined by these experiences, Okongwu used them as motivation—channeling his challenges into growth, both on and off the court, as he continues to build his NBA career.