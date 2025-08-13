Who Are the NBA Players Playing in EuroBasket 2025? List of Participants & Previous Winners

EuroBasket 2025 arrives as one of the deepest, most starry editions yet, and if you love high-level international hoops, this one is built to be a must-see. The tournament runs from August 27 to September 14 across Cyprus, Finland, Poland, and Latvia. And the schedule alone promises a steady stream of marquee matchups that will draw NBA eyes and casual fans alike. So, expect the storylines to pile up fast.

What makes this year different is the sheer number of NBA pros suiting up for their countries, and that shift changes the event’s stakes in a hurry. A record thirty-four NBA players will represent seventeen nations. Leading the pack are three superstars who need no introduction: Nikola Jokić for Serbia, Luka Dončić for Slovenia, and Giannis Antetokounmpo for Greece. As Giannis put it about his availability, “If I’m healthy, I’ll definitely be there”, which signals just how serious teams are about stacking rosters this summer.

As per FIBA, Serbia will bring the largest NBA contingent with five pros, including Jokić, Bogdan Bogdanović, Nikola Jović, Nikola Topić, and Tristan Vukčević. And that depth makes them a clear title threat. Germany lists Franz Wagner and Dennis Schröder. Digging deeper, the field blends seasoned internationals with rising NBA talent in a way that will test team systems and chemistry. Veterans to watch include Kristaps Porziņģis for Latvia, Jonas Valančiūnas for Lithuania, Nikola Vučević for Montenegro, and Lauri Markkanen for Finland. While young impact players to track are Alperen Şengün for Turkey, Jeremy Sochan for Poland, and Deni Avdija for Israel. Also, Paolo Banchero was not chosen for Italy’s preliminary roster, so every roster decision here matters.

This edition also comes with history in its pockets. Reminding fans who won before and why those wins matter now, as NBA players take more prominent roles. Luka Dončić already has EuroBasket gold from Slovenia’s 2017 run when he was just eighteen alongside Goran Dragić.

Tony Parker famously carried France to gold in 2013, and Pau Gasol remains the tournament’s legendary figure with three championships and multiple MVPs. And Dirk Nowitzki’s 2005 silver and MVP run still resonates as a defining European performance. The modern crop competes in a tournament that has grown since NBA players were first allowed in 1991. And that growth sets up EuroBasket 2025 to be both a scouting ground and a national pride showcase.

Title favorites, contenders, and key storylines

Serbia: the clear frontrunner with the MVP. It’s no secret why this is so. Led by three-time MVP Nikola Jokić, who became the first ever player to lead the Olympic tournament in total points, rebounds, and assists, Serbia also boasts a group made up of some of the NBA’s finest. Unsurprisingly, it gives them a blend of superstar power and deep roster continuity that will be very difficult to overcome.

Germany: world champions with cohesion. Don't count out Germany, the reigning FIBA Basketball World Cup Champions. They're a well-oiled machine built on a balanced team effort rather than individual heroics. Led by their dynamic duo of Franz Wagner and Dennis Schroder, Germany does have a proven winning system and strong team chemistry. And if that's not enough, their discipline and experience make them a formidable challenge for any opponent.

Slovenia: Luka's solo mission. Dončić is the undisputed leader for Slovenia. But it's a rather lonely position right about now. Key players Vlatko Čančar and Josh Nebo are confirmed to be out, leaving the team vulnerable to deeper, more physically imposing opponents. And while Luka's brilliance can single-handedly win games, his team's reliance on the 5x All-Star exposes their potential weakness against top-tier competition.

Greece: the Greek Freak's quest. Giannis Antetokounmpo's presence alone makes them a contender. And despite some reported issues with his training and insurance, his coach, Vassilis Spanoulis, confirmed they're "following a program we agreed on to be in the best shape for EuroBasket." While Greece hasn't made the podium since 2009, Giannis' all-around dominance gives them a chance to change that.

via Imago Apr 10, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The tournament will also be defined by who isn’t playing. The French national team will be significantly impacted by the absence of key players Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert. And yet, France remains a strong team, which speaks volumes about the incredible depth of their national basketball program. In fact, Wemby and Gobert’s absence may even create opportunities for emerging talents like Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr.

List of NBA players in EuroBasket 2025

Here is a definitive list of NBA players expected to participate, highlighting the distribution of talent across the competing nations.