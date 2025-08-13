Who Are the NBA Players With Dual Citizenship? Eligibility Criteria to Play in EuroBasket 2025 Explained

EuroBasket has long been one of Europe’s most celebrated basketball tournaments, showcasing national teams from across the continent. Every few years, nations gather, bringing with them old rivalries, surprising underdog stories, and moments that give you goosebumps. For the players, it’s not just about winning games; it’s about wearing their country’s colors, hearing their anthem, and feeling the weight of millions of hopes back home. That’s what makes it more than a competition – it’s a celebration of pride, passion, and belonging.

And even for the players themselves, it’s something close to their hearts. Like Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has openly shared his love. Back in 2022, Giannis Antetokounmpo stepped onto the EuroBasket stage after three years away from Greece’s national team. He spoke about the toll it took, admitting, “It’s a lot, you get burned out a little bit.”

The schedule of bouncing between NBA seasons and international tournaments left him craving rest, but it also reignited his passion for playing for his country. “It was a great experience representing my country, I had fun. People had hope, basketball came back to Greece.” Those moments, with fans following the team everywhere and cheering for the flag, reminded him of what makes EuroBasket special. Many of the NBA’s brightest stars have made their mark here before becoming household names worldwide.

Even Adam Silver can’t help but recognize the potential! He recently took a trip to France, and after decades of discussions about the future of basketball in Europe, it seems that things are finally serious this time. As Silvers put it, “I continue to believe there’s enormous opportunity here. It’s not something where we’ll transform a league structure in the short term. But I think that there’s an appetite among our team owners for additional investment in global basketball.”

And with that opportunity comes a fascinating question: as EuroBasket 2025 tips off, which NBA stars have the unique advantage of dual citizenship, and how exactly do the eligibility rules decide who gets to play?

Which NBA players have dual citizenship and represent European national teams in EuroBasket 2025?

EuroBasket 2025 is shaping up to be a showcase of big names, and plenty of them come from the NBA. Some have dual nationality that lets them wear a European jersey, while others qualify simply because they were born there. The mix makes for some fascinating rosters.

Take Jusuf Nurkić, for example. He was born in Bosnia and Herzegovina and plays for them without holding a second passport. Luka Dončić is the same for Slovenia; he may have played abroad early, but his connection to his home country has never faded.

Then there are those like Adem Bona, who was born in Nigeria and moved to Türkiye as a teen; he now holds dual citizenship. The most recent example is of Minnesota guard Donte DiVincenzo. After years of pursuing dual nationality, he has officially been granted Italian citizenship this year and is now eligible to represent Italy at EuroBasket 2025, potentially joining seasoned internationals like Gallinari and Melli on the Azzurri roster. Tristan Vukčević also holds a Serbian and Greek passport through his father, and a Swedish passport through his mother

What are the official FIBA eligibility rules for playing in EuroBasket?

EuroBasket may feel like pure passion on the court, but it runs on some very strict rules. Everything starts with citizenship. If a player gains nationality before turning 16, they can represent that country with no limits. Get it after 16? Then FIBA calls them “naturalized,” and each team only gets one of those spots.

That single slot can change everything for a coach. Imagine having two talented options but being forced to choose one. It is why certain dual citizens are such a prize. They can slip past the “naturalized” tag entirely, leaving more space for roster flexibility. And once a player suits up in an official FIBA event, the decision sticks. There’s no easy switching later. The few who do change teams must meet tough, rarely granted exceptions. In short, picking a country is not just about pride; it’s a long-term commitment! This protects the integrity of international play, ensuring that rosters reflect genuine national ties rather than quick recruitment.

Deadlines matter too. Teams have to submit all proof of citizenship before the competition’s official entry dates. Missing those dates can lead to fines or even a player being ruled ineligible. Beyond that, participation rules require teams to cooperate with FIBA and event organizers, from supplying player details to ensuring flags and anthems are displayed correctly.

All of this means EuroBasket is about more than skill; it’s about meeting every standard the sport’s governing body has set. It’s a careful blend of legal documentation, national pride, and strategic thinking that shapes the roster long before the first ball is tipped.

How does dual citizenship impact team composition and strategy in EuroBasket 2025?

Dual citizenship can change the way a team is built. For coaches, it’s like having an extra tool in the box. It gives them the flexibility to add players who bring specific skills without burning their one naturalized slot. That can be the difference between filling a roster gap or entering the tournament short-handed.

The benefits aren’t just in roster rules, they’re in preparation too. Players with European eligibility often compete in domestic leagues without counting as imports. This gives them valuable time to adapt to European styles of play before stepping into the intense environment of EuroBasket. Neemias Queta, for instance, brings the physical style of the NBA while still fitting seamlessly into Portugal’s game plan.

via Imago Apr 10, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) gets ready to play the New Orleans Pelicans at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

There’s also the matter of chemistry and connection. Luka Dončić’s presence in Slovenia’s lineup isn’t just about his ability to control a game. It’s about the bond with fans who have watched his journey from a teenage prodigy to a global superstar. Giannis Antetokounmpo has a similar role in Greece; he’s not just their best player, he’s their emotional anchor.

Choosing a naturalized player slot is never simple. With FIBA’s one-slot limit, every decision comes with trade-offs. Do you pick an NBA guard who can handle late-game pressure, or a big man who dominates the paint? In 2025, we’ll see which countries made the right call when those high-pressure moments arrive. And in a tournament where national pride meets elite talent, those calls could be the difference between a deep run and an early exit.