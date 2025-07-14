Who Is Allie Clifton’s Husband Jason Kalsow? Meet the Former Toledo Coach, NCAA Champion & Sales Pro

Some stories don’t start with fireworks or red carpets. Some begin with a pair of dress pants brushing the floor and a glance across a basketball office. Jason Kalsow may not be a household name in NBA circles, but behind the camera and beside one of the league’s most recognizable sideline reporters, Allie Clifton, he’s living a life steeped in hoops history, NCAA titles, and more than a few full-circle moments.

Who is Jason Kalsow, and what is his basketball background?

Long before he was the husband of Allie Clifton or a coaching force at Toledo, Jason Kalsow was the guy no one could stop at UW-Stevens Point. We’re talking two-time NCAA Division III National Champion (2004, 2005), NCAA DIII National Player of the Year (2005), and Final Four MVP. Yeah, that kind of college legend. He didn’t just lead the Pointers. Nope. He was the damn Pointers, becoming the school’s all-time leader in scoring and rebounding.

But Jason wasn’t just stacking stats. He turned UWSP into a dynasty and left with a legacy so solid they inducted him into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2010. After that? Europe called. Iceland, specifically. Kalsow played professionally overseas, including in the 2005 Euro Cup, where he learned the art of physical, fast-paced basketball… the kind that makes American hoops look like slow motion.

While he never made the NBA leap, Jason’s playing career was a masterclass in grit, versatility, and straight-up dominance. That DIII resume? It still slaps. Especially when you consider he’s one of the few to successfully transition from being “that guy” on the court to a mentor off it. But then, how did he cross paths with Allie Clifton?

How did Allie Clifton and Jason Kalsow meet?

Ah, yes, the fateful hallway moment. Allie Clifton, a few weeks shy of graduating from the University of Toledo, was back in the basketball offices for her exit interview when in walked Jason Kalsow… tall, fresh-faced, and reportedly drowning in dress pants that “touched the floor.”

Jason had just been hired onto the men’s coaching staff, and this brief encounter was anything but forgettable. Allie still jokes about the moment she first saw him: “He looked 7 feet tall,” she said in a podcast. That instant curiosity? It stuck.

Their early days weren’t saturated with flashy Instagram soft launches or TikTok montages. This was old-school serendipity, with their love story developing over shared gyms, long hours, and a mutual understanding of what the game gives and demands. Their bond was built through those transitional moments: her leaving college, him arriving at a new post. The symmetry was undeniable.

“The rest,” as Allie Clifton sweetly puts it, “is history.” Today, they’re one of those under-the-radar sports couples who understand each other in the way only two ex-athletes can. Whether it’s sideline hits or clipboard breakdowns, their foundation is built on shared ambition, basketball hustle, and a meet-cute straight out of a sports rom-com. And if there’s a Swiss Army Knife of basketball minds, Jason Kalsow might just be it.

What roles has Jason Kalsow held in his coaching and professional career?

Following his playing days, he went from volunteer to graduate assistant at UW-Stevens Point, learning everything there is to know about basketball from the ground up. Then came a role with UW-Green Bay as Director of Operations and Assistant Coach, where he helped lead the Phoenix to two 22-win seasons. But it was Toledo where Jason made the biggest splash.

As part of Tod Kowalczyk’s coaching staff, Kalsow spent eight years evolving into the associate head coach. During that time, the Rockets soared: 81 wins in four years, a school-record 27-win season in 2013-14, and enough momentum to turn heads across the MAC.

Jason was a hands-on guy. Whether it was drawing up plays or scouting opponents, he was the type of coach players could trust and fellow staffers leaned on. But after a long stint on the hardwood, he pivoted to a new arena: sales.

Kalsow took his leadership talents into the business world with roles at BeTheBeast Recruiting and Game One in California, blending his hoops IQ with strategy and service. It turns out, the same qualities that make a great coach—adaptability, communication, and drive—translate pretty seamlessly into the corporate world. But beyond the trophies and timeouts, Jason Kalsow is a family guy with deep Ohio roots.

What is known about Jason Kalsow’s personal life and connection to Allie Clifton?

He and Allie Clifton now call Sylvania, Ohio, home… close enough to her Toledo beginnings and far enough for a little peace and quiet when the NBA chaos gets loud. Allie, of course, is the ex-Cleveland Cavaliers’ sideline reporter, a former college basketball player-turned-polished media pro, 5x Emmy Award Winner, studio host SN & Lakers, co-host of Road Trippin’ and Lakeshow podcast, and most recently? Sideline reporter for NBA on Prime. She brings the post-game analysis as Jason brings the post-up wisdom. It’s a partnership that thrives on mutual respect and a shared basketball brain.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Education and a Master’s in Adult-Based Learning from UW-Stevens Point, underscoring his lifelong commitment to teaching, guiding, and adapting on or off the court. And while Allie may be the one in front of the cameras these days with Prime Video, it’s Jason who’s made a career out of empowering others behind the scenes.

Their love story isn’t made for the tabloids. It’s built on the kind of quiet strength that comes from long practices, career pivots, and knowing that every win in life or basketball is sweeter when someone’s in your corner.

And finally, Jason Kalsow may not be a household name, but to those who know basketball and those who know Allie Clifton, he’s a legend in his own right. NCAA champ, coach, husband, mentor. Turns out, he’s been playing the long game all along.