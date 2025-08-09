Who is Chris Jent? All you need to know about the new assistant head coach of the Knicks

After striking out on several targets, Mike Brown’s top lieutenant is someone who literally played in Madison Square Garden in 1997. Yes, Chris Jent is not just any assistant, but a coach who once wore Knicks threads as a player. Two decades later, he returns to the same court with an unfinished dream for the Knicks, with a track record that has the LeBron James stamp of approval.

Jent isn’t just another clipboard holder. He’s a 6’7″ hooper who won an NBA ring with the Houston Rockets in 1994 before most players even crack a rotation. Next, he became the secret weapon behind superstars’ jump shots. His journey from Sparta High, then playing and coaching at Ohio State, to mentoring legends like LeBron. And now he’s tasked with unlocking Jalen Brunson’s and Karl-Anthony Towns’ shooting potential.

Who is Chris Jent? Exploring his early life and basketball career

Born in Orange, California, but raised in Sparta, New Jersey, Chris Jent became a hometown hero at Sparta High School, dropping over 2,000 career points. He turned down an offer from legendary coach Bob Hurley to join powerhouse St. Anthony’s, choosing instead to play with the friends he grew up with. “Playing with guys you grew up with, and that pride of playing for your school was a big deal back then.” Jent’s words in an interview, and surely that loyalty paid off, with Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim and Villanova’s Rollie Massimino personally scouting his games.

Jent’s talent earned him a spot at Ohio State, where he played through four seasons in the late 80s and early 90s under the tough coaching of Gary Williams. He had to reinvent his game and still managed to score 1,007 career points in 123 games. That intensity prepared him for the pressures of the NBA.

Breaking down Chris Jent’s NBA career: Team, stats, and records

Jent’s playing career was brief, and his NBA career was even shorter. After going undrafted in 1992, he clawed his way onto the 1994 Houston Rockets. Playing just 3 regular season games, his 15 points against the Denver earned him a playoff spot, where he played 11 games. That’s more than his entire regular-season NBA career, and he snagged a championship ring. He is one of the few players with more playoff games than regular-season appearances.

His Knicks stint in 1996-97 was less glamorous. He logged just three games and six total points before injuries pushed him overseas. But those minutes mattered, planting the seed for his current homecoming. Statistically, he’s an oddity: a 6.2 PPG career average despite barely seeing the court, proof that opportunity trumps everything in the league.

Chris Jent’s transition from NBA player to college basketball coach

After traveling as a player in Australia, Italy, Spain, and Greece, Jent spotted an ad for a high school coaching job in Connecticut. He grabbed it, teaching teens by day while his wife supported their family. That humble start led to a 76ers assistant gig in 2003, and soon, he was LeBron James’ personal shot doctor in Cleveland. Their partnership changed both careers.

After the 2007 Finals, LeBron told him, “CJ, I want you to be the guy to travel with me so we can work together.” Jent rebuilt the superstar’s mechanics, fixing his shoulder rotation and footwork. That work cemented his reputation, and he later transformed Atlanta’s John Collins from a non-shooter into a 40% three-point threat. Whether with Ohio State, where he helped lead the Buckeyes to three consecutive NCAA Tournaments and back-to-back Big Ten championships, or training those in the Lakers, Jent’s philosophy stays simple. Breed confidence. Make players feel informed and capable.

What does Chris Jent’s new role as the assistant coach hold?

As Mike Brown’s associate coach, Jent becomes the New York Knicks’ offensive architect- a role they desperately needed filled. He’ll design schemes to maximize Brunson’s creativity and Towns’ versatility, leaning on his “read-and-react” system that avoids predictable isolations. His recent success? Coaching Charlotte’s Summer League team to a perfect 6-0 record and the 2025 Vegas title.

Expect player development fireworks. Jent’s history of improving shooters (LeBron, Collins) could unlock Quentin Grimes or Miles McBride. And his bond with Brown? Forged in Cleveland’s 2007 Finals run. As Brown’s defensive specialist, Brendan O’Connor handles the other end, Jent’s job is clear: make New York’s offense as fierce as his Jersey roots.