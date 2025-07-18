Who Is Darius Bazley? Everything to Know About Lakers Forward

Sometimes in the NBA, players take the scenic route, and they go completely off-road. Picture a high-talent prospect with the tools of a first-rounder, the confidence of a star, and a résumé that looks more like a choose-your-own-adventure novel than a linear success story. Welcome to the world of Darius Bazley. And if the name sounds familiar, it’s because you’ve probably heard it in the same sentence as “potential,” “upside,” or “wait, where is he now?”

Who Is Darius Bazley?

Darius Bazley is an American professional basketball forward, born on June 12, 2000, in Brockton, Massachusetts. Standing 6-foot-9 with a wingspan that eats up space and a frame that moves fluidly between the perimeter and the paint, Bazley was never going to be just another guy on a roster. As of 2025, he’s officially a part of the Los Angeles Lakers’ Summer League roster… and depending on how deep your NBA fandom runs, that’s either a blip on your radar or the start of something big.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bazley’s entry into the NBA wasn’t typical — no blue-blood college run, no March Madness highlight reel. Instead, he famously skipped college basketball altogether, choosing an internship with New Balance worth $1M over Syracuse. Yeah, he interned before he even played an NBA game. If that sounds odd, just know that Bazley has always been one for the unorthodox route. And wait until you hear what the guy has to offer.

AD

Darius Bazley’s Career

Bazley’s journey began in 2019 when the Oklahoma City Thunder drafted him with the 23rd overall pick. It was the same Thunder franchise that once developed names like Westbrook and Harden, and Bazley was seen as another long-limbed project with upside. And for a time, he showed flashes. There were moments where he looked like a defensive Swiss army knife, capable of guarding four positions and handling the ball on the break.

via Imago Credit: Imagn Images

In his rookie season, he averaged 5.6 points and 4 rebounds in limited minutes. By year two, those numbers ballooned to 13.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, exposing his growth. But consistency proved tricky. As coaching changes, roster shake-ups, and injuries reshaped the Thunder’s direction, Bazley found himself bouncing. His next stop?

A stint with the Phoenix Suns during the 2022-23 season, followed by a brief time with the Utah Jazz. Neither of those tenures stuck. Still, Bazley refused to fade quietly. Instead, he retooled his game in the G League, suiting up for the Delaware Blue Coats. There, Bazley rediscovered his groove, and then some. By 2024, he’d earned a place on the All-NBA G League Second Team and the All-Defensive Team, two accolades that stamped his status as an elite two-way player at that level.

And well, those performances were enough to catch the eye of the Los Angeles Lakers front office, who added Bazley to their 2025 Summer League roster. Now, he’s back on the NBA radar with the spotlight shifting once again. “It’s been fun, it’s fun for me in a way because I’m on a mission to try and revamp my career, get back to prove I belong out there,” Darius Bazley said. So what exactly does Bazley bring to the table? The better question might be: what doesn’t he do?

Darius Bazley’s Playing Style & Strengths

At his best, Bazley is a modern-day hybrid forward. He has the size of a traditional 4, the length to protect the rim, and the quickness to defend guards on the perimeter. He thrives as a weak-side shot blocker, often lurking just outside the paint, ready to pounce. But he’s not just a defensive presence, people, as his offensive game shows flashes of creative playmaking, especially in transition.

USA Today via Reuters Jan 19, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) knocks the ball away from Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Back in his Oklahoma City days, Bazley had games where he initiated the offense, brought the ball up the court, and made reads that mirrored a point forward. While his jumper has been inconsistent (career 30.9% from three), his willingness to shoot, drive, and facilitate gives coaches something to mold. What stands out even more, though, is his mindset. According to coaches who worked with him in G League camps, Bazley was one of the most vocal leaders on the floor, a trait that wasn’t always present earlier in his career. He’s grown into a communicator, a tone-setter, and a defender who takes matchups personally.

Mark Daigneault even once praised him for his athleticism when he scored his career-high 26 points, saying, “He’s really starting to understand how athletic and strong he is and is gaining a lot of confidence in that… “We’re just lighting the fuse on it. We love to see it. He’s gonna make mistakes. He’s not gonna be perfect, but that aggressiveness and that force he’s playing with is the type of player that we think he can be.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

If you’re building a team in today’s NBA, which is all about switchability, length, and positionless basketball, Bazley’s skill set arguably reads like a cheat code. The question is whether he can put it all together consistently. And while Bazley’s résumé might not have an All-Star appearance (yet), he’s collected some impressive honors along the way.

Darius Bazley’s Awards & Achievements

In the 2023–24 G League season with the Delaware Blue Coats, Bazley was named to the All-NBA G League Second Team — recognition reserved for players who dominate both ends of the floor. Even more telling? He also made the All-Defensive Team, solidifying his reputation as a lockdown presence.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And those honors are a nod to his work ethic and his commitment to affect the game without needing plays run for him. While the G League isn’t the NBA, it is where comebacks are born. Bazley’s awards signal that his comeback arc isn’t wishful thinking, rather, it’s already in motion. So, what’s next for Bazley, you wonder?

The 2025 Summer League is more than a glorified exhibition. For Bazley, it’s a launchpad. A chance to reintroduce himself. A shot at rewriting a career that’s been filled with starts and stops. With the Lakers looking to reload around their aging core (hello, LeBron James’ retirement rumours), Bazley could very well be the kind of low-risk, high-reward swing they need. His game has matured. His defense is ready. And if his shot ever fully clicks? Look out.