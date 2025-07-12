Who Is Donovan Mitchell’s Fiancée Coco Jones? Inside Their Private Romance and Engagement Reveal

The NBA offseason is now running on high-octane drama, and Donovan Mitchell just added fuel to the fire. While franchises reshuffle rosters, the Cleveland Cavaliers star made a different kind of commitment. The 6× NBA All-Star is officially off the market after popping the question to Grammy-winning singer Coco Jones. After months of keeping their relationship under wraps, the pair finally let the world in.

Mitchell, 28, and Jones, 27, announced their engagement through a joint Instagram post on Friday, July 11. Fans didn’t waste a second before flooding the comments, hungry for every detail about their love story and Coco herself. With the NBA star down on one knee, social media’s buzzing louder than trade deadline rumors, and, like always, we bring their side to you.

Who is Coco Jones?

Coco Jones is a powerhouse with serious range. Born January 4, 1998, in Columbia, South Carolina, Jones grew up chasing stardom in Lebanon, Tennessee. She first caught national attention on Radio Disney’s Next Big Thing in 2010, which quickly unlocked doors at Disney Channel. From sketch comedy in So Random! to sitcom charm in Good Luck Charlie, Jones became a familiar face for young audiences. But her breakout moment came in 2012, starring as Roxanne “Roxy” Andrews in the musical film Let It Shine.

And this is where she shared the screen with Tyler James Williams and delivered standout tracks for the film’s soundtrack. After a brief hiatus from music’s front lines, Coco Jones made a major return in the recording world in 2022. Signing with High Standardz and Def Jam Recordings, she dropped ICU, a track that marked her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100. And that song really soared. Because it went platinum and earned her a Grammy for Best R&B Performance at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

That Grammy win was just one of five nominations she snagged that night, including a coveted Best New Artist nod. So if truth be told, then from Disney darling to Grammy-winning R&B sensation. Coco Jones’ career arc reads like the script of a modern-day Cinderella story, only she wrote this one herself. But now she is not alone, because she’ll have Donovan with her.

How long have Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones been together?

Although Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones did their best to keep things under wraps. But in 2024, the world started catching on. Because, in today’s inter-connected world, privacy’s such a luxury most celebrities can’t afford, and these two learned that fast. Rumors first sparked when Coco was spotted at the Paris Olympics in January 2024, cheering as Mitchell suited up for Team USA.

A few months later, the pair was seen again at Michael Rubin’s star-studded Fourth of July party. And by September, they were seen enjoying Usher’s Las Vegas residency. And the sightings didn’t stop there. Coco grabbed headlines when she showed up courtside for a Cleveland Cavaliers game, fueling relationship chatter across NBA Twitter. Though fans speculated for months, the couple managed to dodge the constant spotlight. But that was until now.

So, according to all these public views, they’ve been quietly dating since early 2024. And so far, managed to keep their romance away from social feeds and tabloids. But no more. They finally made it official in July 2025, announcing their engagement via social media. And ended a year of hushed whispers with such a priceless moment.

What did Coco Jones say about her relationship before the engagement?

Before Donovan Mitchell got down on one knee, Coco Jones kept her cards close to the chest. Though fans suspected the romance long before it went public, Coco masterfully sidestepped most relationship questions. During an April appearance on The Breakfast Club, she gave a simple, telling response: “I’m happy, and that’s all I got to say about it,” And believe me when I say that one-liner spoke volumes without giving away too much.

Back in February, while joining Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay, Coco addressed the rising online speculation with a smirk. “I love the internet because they definitely clocked my tea. I love that. Little spies everywhere. I feel like I’m in a detective movie,” she joked. While leaning into the gossip with a sweet charm.

But beneath the humor, Jones made her boundaries clear. “I don’t want to ever feel like I have to be somebody’s secret, I don’t want to make anybody feel like they’re mine. I think, for me, I’m trying to protect myself, and I’m trying to protect my family, na whoever I love. So, yeah, I am more private,” she added. The ICU singer didn’t shy away from protecting her personal world, explaining she never wanted to be anyone’s secret, nor claim anyone as hers.

But now she might make an exception for this Cleveland Cavaliers star. But sure, her words revealed a woman’s sheer determination to own her narrative. At the same time, balancing fame, privacy, and love in a time that rarely allows it.