Who Is Doris Burke’s New Broadcast Partner, Dave Pasch? All About His Wife, Career, Salary and More

If NBA commentary were a rotation, ESPN just pulled off a lineup change that nobody saw coming. Doris Burke, who made history by becoming the first woman to call the NBA Finals on national TV, is no longer on the league’s biggest stage. ESPN has moved her off its lead team and placed her alongside a familiar but intriguing new broadcast partner, Dave Pasch.

For the network, it’s part of a larger shuffle as Tim Legler steps in with Mike Breen and Richard Jefferson for the Finals, while Burke prepares to anchor ESPN’s No. 2 crew starting in the 2025–26 season.

The move not only reshapes the broadcast hierarchy but also puts a spotlight on Pasch, a versatile voice many sports fans have heard, but perhaps not fully known. So, who exactly is Doris Burke’s new partner?

Who is Dave Pasch?

Dave Pasch isn’t a new voice in the sports world. Born on August 11, 1972, in Madison, Wisconsin, Pasch has spent over two decades behind the mic. He’s a staple across ESPN broadcasts, covering NBA games, college football, and college basketball with equal authority. Away from the network, he’s also the trusted radio play-by-play announcer for the Arizona Cardinals.

Pasch grew up in Madison, Wisconsin, with his parents, Robert and Ina, in a Reform Jewish household that emphasized family and tradition. His American upbringing and deep Midwest roots shaped the steady, thoughtful tone that fans have come to recognize over the years. As for his education?

Dave Pasch’s Education

Pasch’s road to the booth began in Wisconsin classrooms. He graduated from Madison Memorial High School in 1990 before making his way to Syracuse University, one of the nation’s premier breeding grounds for broadcasters.

At the prestigious S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, Pasch cut his teeth with real on-air experience at WAER radio. And well, safe to say, those early years of calling games were the launchpad for him. By the time he graduated in 1994, he already had a head start on what would become a celebrated career. Behind the headset, though, Pasch is just as grounded.

Who Is Dave Pasch Married To?

He met his wife, Hallie, in 1994, and by 1996, they were married. Together, they’ve built a family with three children. Lexi, Zuzu, and Zeke. While Pasch has traveled the country calling games across multiple sports, family has remained his anchor.

The couple’s long marriage is a steadying contrast to the chaotic nature of sports media, where assignments and networks often shuffle year to year. But how did he get here, to begin with?

Dave’s Broadcasting Career

Pasch’s career reads like a blueprint for any aspiring play-by-play announcer. Before joining ESPN, he was already gaining traction. From 1999 to 2002, he was the primary voice for Syracuse Orange football and basketball. In 2001, he got his first taste of the NFL when he called preseason games for the Buffalo Bills.

FOX quickly tapped into his skills, sending him to NFL Europe broadcasts and even giving him assignments on NFL regular-season coverage for both FOX and Westwood One radio. By 2003, ESPN brought him into the fold, and he’s been a network mainstay ever since.

For many fans, Pasch’s voice has been synonymous with Saturday afternoon college football or midweek NBA action. His style? Professional but approachable, authoritative but never overbearing. He lets the game breathe while still threading in the context fans need. Though versatility is Pasch’s calling card.

Dave’s Broadcasting Other Sports

Beyond football and basketball, he has stepped into a range of assignments at ESPN. He’s called NCAA women’s basketball tournament games, covered Major League Baseball, and even been the voice for WNBA games.

ESPN has also used him for niche events, from the Great Outdoor Games to arena football. If there’s a sport, chances are Pasch has had a headset on for it. That broad range of experience has made him a go-to for ESPN when reliability and adaptability are required. But as we know, it takes two to tango, and the case remains the same here as well.

Who Is Dave Pasch’s Broadcast Partner?

Over the years, Pasch has been paired with some big personalities. None more memorable than Bill Walton. Their Pac-12 basketball broadcasts became part game coverage, part variety show. Walton’s tangents and Pasch’s deadpan reactions created a dynamic that was both entertaining and beloved. Beyond Walton, Pasch has also shared the booth with Jay Bilas and other ESPN regulars, always adapting his style to complement his partner.

Now, his newest assignment might be the most intriguing. Pasch will work alongside Doris Burke on ESPN’s No. 2 NBA team. For Burke, the transition marks a shift from her groundbreaking Finals role, but the pairing with Pasch gives ESPN a team that blends credibility, experience, and a touch of hilarity.

Fans know Burke’s sharp analysis. Pair that with Pasch’s smooth delivery, and the network may have found a duo that keeps viewers locked in even when the spotlight isn’t the Finals. But let’s talk numbers now, shall we? Because Pasch’s longevity in the industry also comes with stability.

How Much Does Dave Pasch Make in Salary Per Year?

Pasch’s salary from ESPN alone is estimated between $50,000 and $100,000 annually, while his role as the Arizona Cardinals’ radio voice adds to that income. Beyond the yearly checks, Pasch has built a net worth estimated at $1.5 million.

It’s not just about the numbers, though. It’s also a reflection of a career built on consistency and adaptability in a business where job security is rare.

So what does this partnership mean? For ESPN, Pasch’s addition alongside Burke provides a stabilizing voice as the network reorganizes its NBA coverage. For Burke, it’s a chance to continue making her mark without the Finals pressure. And for Pasch, it’s another feather in a career that’s already spanned every major sport.

The NBA broadcast shuffle may have pushed Burke off the Finals stage, but with Pasch in the booth, ESPN is betting fans will stick around to listen just as closely.