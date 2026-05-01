Who Is Jalen Suggs’s Ex-Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Hailey Van Lith

Jalen Suggs has quickly established himself as one of the most promising young guards for the Orlando Magic. At just 24, he has earned recognition for his elite defensive intensity, leadership on the court, and his unforgettable 2021 Final Four buzzer-beater for the Gonzaga Bulldogs that cemented his status as a rising star. A consensus All-American, Suggs’ journey has been defined by focus and determination.

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But basketball is only one part of his life. Off the court, Suggs makes time for the people who matter most, including a partner who has been part of his support system alongside his family. That said, recent speculation has sparked questions about turbulence in their relationship. So, what’s really going on between the two?

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Who is Jalen Suggs’s ex-girlfriend, Hailey Van Lith?

Hailey Van Lith, born on September 9, 2001, is one of women’s basketball’s brightest rising stars. The former college standout was selected by the Chicago Sky in the 2025 WNBA Draft and plays as a guard — the same position as her ex-boyfriend, Jalen Suggs.

Over the years, Van Lith has built an impressive résumé, highlighted by a bronze medal in 3×3 basketball at the 2024 Olympics, the 2025 Big 12 Player of the Year honor, and a historic NCAA career that saw her become the first player to lead three different programs to the Elite Eight.

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She was raised in a highly athletic household by her parents, Jessica Van Lith and Corey Van Lith. Her father, a former college athlete, played a major role in shaping her game and served as her primary trainer throughout her early development.

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Known for her fierce competitiveness from a young age, Van Lith spent countless nights sharpening her skills under her father’s guidance. She later revealed that she also received mentorship from Kobe Bryant, an experience that helped shape her relentless mindset. Her dominance began early at Cashmere High School, where she shattered state scoring records before emerging as one of the most accomplished talents in NCAA women’s basketball.

What is Hailey Van Lith’s profession?

Hailey Van Lith is a professional basketball player and standout guard for the Chicago Sky. Widely regarded as one of the brightest young talents in women’s basketball, she built her reputation through an outstanding collegiate career before making the jump to the WNBA. Beyond basketball, Van Lith also showcased her athletic versatility as a talented softball player during her younger years.

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Her development was shaped by elite mentorship, including training sessions at Mamba Sports Academy, founded by Kobe Bryant. She also shared a close bond with Bryant’s daughter, Gianna Bryant, an experience that further influenced her growth both on and off the court.

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Leadership became part of her game at an early age. Van Lith competed against the Northwest Blazers’ top team as an eighth- and ninth-grader and later earned a starting role on a high school squad stacked with senior players, experiences that helped shape her maturity and confidence as a leader, according to The Wenatchee World.

Van Lith’s ambition was evident from childhood. She reportedly told her father as early as fourth grade that she wanted to become a basketball star, and she remained laser-focused on that goal. Along the way, she received unwavering support from her family, while her ex-boyfriend, Jalen Suggs, was also known to be supportive of her journey and accomplishments.

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How did Jalen Suggs and Hailey Van Lith meet?

Jalen Suggs and Hailey Van Lith reportedly first connected in 2021, though they kept the early stages of their relationship largely private. Their romance became public a few years later when Suggs shared a photo on Instagram with the caption, “Yeah, we solid on this end,” sparking speculation among fans about their relationship status.

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The pair later confirmed their bond publicly during the 2025 WNBA Draft. When Van Lith was selected 11th overall by the Chicago Sky on April 14, 2025, Suggs was there to support her from the audience. After hearing her name called, the two shared a celebratory kiss, a moment that quickly caught fans’ attention and cemented their status as one of basketball’s most talked-about young couples.

Despite both being elite guards with demanding basketball careers, Van Lith revealed in an interview with People that the two intentionally kept sports out of most of their conversations. “We actually don’t talk about sports. It keeps the relationship healthy,” she said, explaining how they maintained balance away from the pressures of competition.

Suggs was openly supportive of Van Lith’s success and shared a heartfelt message on X after her draft selection, writing: “Congratulations, babe, I’m so happy for you, so proud of you, and it’s been a pleasure seeing your journey, being a part of it, and watching how you’ve handled adversity while continuing to move forward with a smile and with God.”

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Van Lith responded warmly, telling reporters she was excited to celebrate with both her family and Suggs after the emotional milestone. However, recent reports suggest the two are no longer together. During a November 8 livestream with N3on, Suggs was asked whether he was currently in a relationship and replied that he was not, fueling speculation that the couple had quietly gone their separate ways. Neither has publicly shared details about the reported breakup.

Do Hailey Van Lith and Jalen Suggs have children?

No, Hailey Van Lith and Jalen Suggs do not have any children. The two were never married and were only publicly known to be in a relationship before reports surfaced that they had gone their separate ways.

At this point, neither has publicly indicated any plans to start a family or enter another serious relationship anytime soon. Both are currently focused on their flourishing basketball careers, with Van Lith beginning her professional journey in the WNBA with the Chicago Sky and Suggs continuing to establish himself as a key player for the Orlando Magic.

For now, it appears that both athletes are prioritizing their professional growth and dedicating their full attention to reaching new milestones on the court.

What are Hailey Van Lith’s social media handles?

Hailey Van Lith is highly active on social media, particularly on Instagram, where she has amassed more than 1.3 million followers. She is also active on X (formerly Twitter), where she has garnered over 64,000 followers.