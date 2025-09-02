Who is Jeff Twiss? Details of Celtics Hall of Famer Behind Boston’s 5 NBA Titles

Jeff Twiss represents the quiet, steady heartbeat behind one of basketball’s most storied franchises. The Boston Celtics’ vice president of media and alumni relations has been the organizational constant through five championship seasons, serving as the bridge between the team’s glorious past and its dynamic present. For nearly five decades, he has been the man behind the curtain, shaping narratives and preserving traditions without ever seeking the spotlight for himself.

That changed recently when Twiss received one of basketball’s highest honors. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame selected him as the 2025 John Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award winner, recognizing his unparalleled contributions to the sport. This prestigious award, considered the Hall’s highest honor outside of actual enshrinement, finally brings deserved recognition to a man who has been instrumental in telling the Celtics’ story since 1981.

Jeff Twiss’ early life and background

Jeff Twiss grew up with basketball in his blood in Randolph, Vermont, where he developed a deep appreciation for the game from an early age. He pursued his passion academically, earning a bachelor’s degree in Physical Education from the University of Vermont before continuing his education at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. There, he completed a Master of Arts in Sport Management that would pave the way for his future career.

His big break came through a Celtics internship during his graduate studies in 1980, where he quickly demonstrated his value to the organization. The team noticed his exceptional work ethic and attention to detail during that internship, which led to a full-time appointment in October 1981. This made him the last remaining staff member personally hired by the legendary Red Auerbach, beginning a relationship that would define both his career and the Celtics’ public identity for generations.

Jeff Twiss’ role with the Boston Celtics

As Vice President of Media and Alumni Relations, Twiss has operated as the Celtics’ organizational compass through decades of change. His official responsibilities encompass media coordination, managing all press operations from interview scheduling to crisis communications. He serves as the primary team spokesman, crafting the narrative around everything from championship runs to difficult moments like the Len Bias tragedy.

Equally important is his stewardship of the Celtics‘ alumni relations, maintaining connections with former players through events and reunions that honor the franchise’s rich history. During all five championship seasons of his tenure—1981, 1984, 1986, 2008, and 2024—Twiss worked behind the scenes to ensure the team’s story reached fans through every possible channel while managing the immense media attention that follows success.

Jeff Twiss’ legacy in Celtics history

Twiss’s true legacy lies in his role as cultural steward of the Celtics’ identity, preserving Red Auerbach‘s vision that “the Celtics are a way of life”. He has mentored generations of staff members in the values of teamwork, humility, and community impact that define the organization. His influence extends beyond Boston through his leadership as former President of the National Basketball Public Relations Directors Association, where he set professional standards for media relations across the entire league.

The basketball world has consistently recognized his contributions with significant honors. He was inducted into the New England Basketball Hall of Fame in 2004 and received the NBA’s McHugh/Splaver “Tribute to Excellence” award in 2005. Celtics president Rich Gotham perfectly summarized Twiss’s impact by calling him “a living embodiment of the best aspects of what it means to be a Boston Celtic,” a testament to how completely he represents the franchise’s values.

Where is Jeff Twiss now?

Jeff Twiss remains actively involved with the Celtics as Vice President of Media and Alumni Relations, currently planning media strategy for the 2025-26 season while coordinating alumni events. He frequently appears on NBC Sports Boston’s “Celtics Talk” podcast, sharing stories from his remarkable career and reflecting on the team’s history. His upcoming schedule includes delivering remarks at the Hall of Fame Gala at Mohegan Sun and participating in the 2025 Enshrinement Weekend in Springfield.

He continues to reside in Reading, Massachusetts with his wife, regularly participating in community events and charity functions that underscore the Celtics’ commitment to Boston. Even as he plans for eventual retirement, Twiss emphasizes the importance of mentorship and succession planning, ensuring that the Celtics’ storied narrative will continue to be told with the same care and professionalism he has exemplified for over four decades.