Who is Johnny Juzang? Exploring His College Stardom, and NBA Journey

Johnny Juzang’s name exploded during March Madness 2021, but his story started long before UCLA’s magical Final Four run. Growing up in LA with Vietnamese and Creole roots, basketball was his language- spoken fluently at Harvard-Westlake where he dominated as Mission League MVP. His bold choice to skip senior year and reclassify for college ball at 17 showed ambition beyond his years. That gamble set the stage for a journey defined by resilience and clutch moments. From Kentucky’s bench to UCLA’s hero, his path was never linear.

A car accident delayed his NBA debut after going undrafted in 2022, but Juzang turned setbacks into comebacks. With Utah, he battled from a two-way contract to a career-high 27 points against the Warriors. Now, as he joins Minnesota’s training camp, his story enters a new chapter. Let’s unpack the making of a hoops survivor.

What is Johnny Juzang’s background and early life?

Johnny Juzang grew up in Los Angeles, soaking in California’s sun and its basketball culture. His roots are as rich as they come- his dad, Maxie, is of Creole heritage, and his mom, Hanh, is Vietnamese-American. That blend of cultures shaped him deeply. And while Johnny carved his name through basketball, he wasn’t alone in the gym. His older brother, Christian, had already blazed his own trail at Harvard and played pro ball in Vietnam. You could say ball runs in the family.

He went to Harvard-Westlake, a top-tier prep school where he quickly became the face of the program. A three-year varsity starter, Johnny wasn’t just filling the stat sheet- he was stacking trophies and MVP honors. By the time he hit his junior year, he was dropping 20 a night and had the Mission League on lock. But what really made noise was his decision to reclassify. Instead of coasting into his senior year, Johnny hit the gas and joined the 2019 college class early. That move wasn’t just bold- it was the first sign he wasn’t here for the slow lane.

That hunger to accelerate things wasn’t about skipping steps. It was about taking control. Johnny knew his game was ready for bigger stages, and he wasn’t wrong. But the next chapter didn’t unfold exactly how he imagined. Not at first, anyway.

What are the highlights of Johnny Juzang’s college basketball career?

Johnny kicked off his college run at Kentucky in 2019. But in a lineup packed with five-stars and future NBA picks, minutes were scarce. He averaged 2.9 points in 28 games, mostly coming off the bench. There were flashes- little glimpses of what he could do, but the fit never quite clicked. So he made another big move: a transfer to UCLA.

Back in LA, everything changed. During the 2021 NCAA Tournament, Johnny exploded. “I just wanted to win with my guys,” he said after one of many 20-plus-point nights. And win, they almost did. UCLA marched from the First Four to the Final Four, and Juzang was at the heart of it all- averaging 22.8 points and earning All-Tournament honors. That buzzer-beater OT loss to Gonzaga still stings, but no one forgot Johnny’s heroics.

The momentum carried into his junior year. Even with some injury hiccups, he stayed UCLA’s top scorer, made First-Team All-Pac-12, and grabbed All-American third-team recognition. His mid-range pull-ups, ability to finish through contact, and improved defense made him a complete player. And when he declared for the 2022 NBA Draft, it felt like the timing was just right.

What has Johnny Juzang achieved in his professional basketball career?

Draft night didn’t go his way. Johnny went undrafted in 2022, a brutal moment for someone who once ran the NCAA’s biggest stage. But the Utah Jazz saw something. They signed him to a two-way deal, betting on his upside. A car accident kept him out of Summer League, delaying his pro debut- but on February 28, 2023, Johnny finally stepped onto an NBA court.

It wasn’t instant stardom, but he chipped away. His minutes grew, his confidence followed. By March 2024, he dropped a then-career-high 19 points. A few weeks later, he lit up the Warriors for 27. “He gave us everything tonight,” a Jazz teammate said postgame. That performance helped secure a reported four-year deal in August 2024, signaling trust from the franchise.

But things change fast in this league. On June 30, 2025, Utah waived him. The move surprised fans, but that’s life in the NBA when rosters and salary caps collide. Still, Johnny didn’t flinch. Just a month later, on August 1, 2025, he signed a training camp deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves. It’s not a done deal- but it’s another chance. Another shot at proving he belongs.