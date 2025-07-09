Who Is Kelly Olynyk’s Wife, Jackie Olynyk? Know All About Her Career, Family, and Kids

Behind every NBA star is a partner keeping things grounded, and for Kelly Olynyk, that rock is his wife Jackie. While the Washington Wizards center battles in the paint, Jackie has built her own impressive career far from the spotlight. Their love story isn’t your typical athlete romance. It’s a tale of college sweethearts who grew up together while chasing big dreams.

From small-town Montana to the glamour of NBA life, Jackie Olynyk’s journey is full of surprises. She’s a numbers whiz by day, a basketball wife by night, and soon, she’ll be adding mom to her resume. But who is the woman who stole Kelly’s heart? Let’s peel back the layers of this power couple’s story.

What is Jackie Olynyk’s background and where is she from?

Jackie McNulty entered the world on July 28, 1991, in Stevensville, Montana- a quaint town where everyone knows your name. The future Mrs. Olynyk cut her teeth at Stevensville High School, juggling classes with a gig at the local newspaper. That early hustle hinted at the career powerhouse she’d become.

Her academic journey led her to Gonzaga University, where she aced two degrees- accounting and Spanish undergrad, followed by a master’s in accounting. Little did she know, her future husband was draining threes on campus. Kelly Olynyk, then a Bulldogs basketball star, would soon become her life partner. Talk about a full-circle moment.

The Montana native’s roots run deep. Her dad Bill McNulty is a local legend, a chiropractor by trade but really the town’s unofficial mayor. Between adjusting spines and announcing high school games for decades, he taught Jackie the value of community. Those small-town values stuck, even as she climbed the corporate ladder.

What does Jackie Olynyk do for a living?

Forget WAG stereotypes- Jackie crushes numbers for a living. Her resume reads like a corporate ladder how-to guide. She started in the big leagues with Deloitte, auditing balance sheets in Seattle. Those long hours prepped her for bigger things.

From jewelry (Kendra Scott) to cybersecurity (SpyCloud), Jackie’s career has been anything but boring. She’s not just punching clocks! She’s climbed to Director of Accounting at SpyCloud, proving CPAs can be cool. Imagine explaining malware detection to your NBA husband over dinner.

Her secret weapon? Adaptability. When Kelly got traded from Miami to Houston to Detroit, Jackie remote-worked like a pro. She’s living proof you can have a thriving career while your partner chases basketballs across the country. Take notes, power couple aspirants.

When did Jackie and Kelly Olynyk get married?

These two didn’t just get married- they threw a wedding trilogy. First came the intimate Idaho ceremony for family, then Vegas Elvis vibes because why not? The main event? A Sunstone Winery blowout where Kelly rocked a backwards cap and custom Nikes.

Their California bash was next-level. Sushi from Kelly’s favorite Boston spot? Check. Basketball-themed games? Obviously. They even had a “shot clock” drink timer- peak NBA couple energy. “We knew we’d be together forever,” they told People. Cue collective “awws” from basketball romantics everywhere.

The triple-wedding move was genius. Family got their moment, they got their Vegas fun, and friends witnessed their love story under California stars. For a couple used to juggling NBA schedules, it was the perfect playbook.

Do Kelly and Jackie Olynyk have children?

Breaking news! The Olynyk family is expanding! April 2025 brought the happy announcement: Baby Olynyk is en-route. After three years of marriage, they’re trading sushi platters for sippy cups.

Timing is everything. With Kelly settling in Washington and Jackie thriving at SpyCloud, 2025 shaped up as their year. That nursery better have both accounting textbooks and mini basketballs.. this kid’s getting the best of both worlds.

Pregnancy hasn’t slowed Jackie down. She’s still crunching numbers remotely, proving moms-to-be can dominate careers. Something tells us this little one will have Jackie’s smarts and Kelly’s jumper. Future Gonzaga recruit, perhaps?

Who are Jackie Olynyk’s parents and what do they do?

Meet Bill McNulty- chiropractor, community pillar, and the man behind Jackie’s work ethic. For 30+ years, he’s been fixing spines in Stevensville while announcing high school games on the side. The 2024 Unsung Hero Award cemented his local legend status.

Lisa McNulty prefers the quiet life, letting Bill handle the spotlight. Together, they raised Jackie with small-town values and big dreams. Those Montana roots explain why Jackie stays grounded despite NBA glitz.

When the Olynyks visit Stevensville, it’s family first. Between Bill’s chiropractic wisdom and Lisa’s home cooking, it’s clear where Jackie gets her balance. Soon, they’ll graduate to grandparents- and something tells us Baby Olynyk will inherit that McNulty charm.