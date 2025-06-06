Who Is Ryan Nembhard? Everything About Warriors Draft Target & Pacers’ Andrew Nembhard’s Brother

At first glance, Ryan Nembhard doesn’t scream highlight machine. He doesn’t have a mixtape that could crash YouTube or a wingspan that turns scouts into poets. But in his final regular-season game of his college career, the young guard dished out 16 assists. That was his second consecutive game with 15 assists or more.

Poise, control. He is setting himself apart, believing his game will carry on to the pros. “I think just my understanding of the game, feel for the game, my experience in big games and my experience playing read-and-react basketball is huge,” he says with confidence. That’s the kind that gets a call from one of the league’s most interesting front offices. Oh, and did we mention he’s the younger brother of Indiana Pacers breakout guard Andrew Nembhard? Yeah, there’s a pedigree here. But Ryan’s story? It stands on its own.

Which are the top teams that Ryan Nembhard is expected to land in the 2025 NBA Draft?

Most mock drafts still list him in the 40–55 range, but there’s a quiet arms race blending behind the scenes. Why? Because Nembhard’s game is built for spacing, playmaking, and, ironically, the exact kind of team that doesn’t have time to babysit a “raw prospect.”

One name to watch is the Cleveland Cavaliers, who hold the 49th pick. They’ve got Garland, they’ve got Mitchell… but the backup guard room? Dusty. Nembhard’s efficiency and playmaking would slide in nicely with a second unit that has long lacked a floor general who knows how to pick his spots.

Another sleeper? Memphis. The Grizzlies have a type. They loved Tyus Jones for years. And Ryan? He’s a one-inch shorter, more aggressive version. He doesn’t dribble the air out of the ball, makes the next read without hesitation, and isn’t afraid to step into a deep two if the defense sags. And then there’s Orlando, a team that might not draft him, but has asked around. The Magic need stability at the point more than upside. Ryan fits like a glove next to a jumbo creator like Paolo Banchero.

So while he’s not a lottery lock, don’t be surprised if someone reaches early in the second round. Teams are realizing what Gonzaga already knew, which is, Ryan Nembhard doesn’t make mistakes. And that? That’s your team weapon right there!

Are the Golden State Warriors interested in Ryan Nembhard?

Ryan Nembhard isn’t on the Warriors’ initial public workout list. But don’t let that fool you. The draft process is layered, and if there’s one thing Golden State has mastered over the years, it’s playing things close to the vest.

The Warriors have already kicked off their pre-draft workouts with a batch of six second-round prospects, including Milos Uzan, Kobe Johnson, RJ Luis, Tamar Bates, and yes, Ryan Nembhard.

The young guard’s profile screams Warriors system fit. He averaged 9.8 assists this season, the most in the NCAA. Shot over 40% from deep, mostly above the break. Barely turned the ball over despite dominating touches. Translation? Smart, efficient, unselfish. He doesn’t hijack possessions but keeps the machine humming.

Sound familiar? Think of him as a young Canadian conductor of chaos—without causing any. Golden State’s second unit badly needs stability. Steve Kerr’s system relies on ball movement, spacing, and decision-making, and Nembhard checks all three boxes with a Sharpie. He’s not the heir to Stephen Curry’s throne. But in a draft where second-rounders often don’t stick, Nembhard could be the one who quietly keeps the ship steady until the next superstar arrives.

Ryan Nembhard College Career

Ryan Nembhard’s road to the NBA hasn’t been a straight line. He burst onto the scene at Creighton, where he started every game of his freshman season and quickly took the reins as the team’s lead ball-handler. Within two months, he was already running the show. That first season? Ended early due to a broken wrist. The next season? He torched Baylor for 30 points in the NCAA Tournament and helped carry the Bluejays to the Elite Eight.

But he wanted more structure, more reps, and specifically, more eyes. So he transferred to Gonzaga—a program that’s quietly turned into a point guard factory. There, Nembhard matured. His decision-making got sharper. His assist-to-turnover ratio? Elite. His pull-up jumper? Smoother.

He capped off his senior year with a ridiculous 344 assists, breaking Gonzaga’s single-season record. Not bad for a guy who never even led his college team in scoring. But that’s the point. Ryan Nembhard doesn’t need to lead your team in scoring. He needs to lead your team. Period. Ryan Nembhard might be the one second-rounder who gives you 15 years of rock-solid basketball with zero noise. Is that worth a pick in the 40s? Ask the Warriors. They might be ready to say yes.