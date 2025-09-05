Who Is Sarah Discaya Allegedly Earning More Than LeBron James? Truth Behind Filipino Contractor’s Career Earning

Sarah Discaya has swiftly become the most polarizing figure in the Philippines, and not for reasons that inspire admiration. The businesswoman-turned-political candidate is now at the epicenter of a far-reaching corruption scandal tied to government infrastructure projects. The controversy exploded when investigators uncovered a staggering concentration of flood-control projects funneled to companies allegedly linked to Discaya and her husband.

The revelations have struck a nerve in a country where chronic flooding continues to devastate communities, fueling frustration over decades of mismanaged spending. With public patience wearing thin, the case has become a litmus test for the government and a flashpoint for citizens demanding accountability at the highest levels of power. But who is this powerful lady?

Who is Sarah Discaya?

Cezarah Rowena “Sarah” Cruz Discaya is a Filipino-British businesswoman whose life story sounds like something from a movie script. Born in London in 1976 to a Filipina chambermaid and her British employer, Discaya grew up in humble circumstances before returning to the Philippines as an adult. She worked various jobs, including dental clinic receptionist and orthodontic nurse, before marrying Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya II in 2003.

Her business career took a dramatic turn when she entered the construction industry, allegedly through family connections to Pasig City’s political leadership. Discaya recently attempted to transition into politics herself, running for mayor of Pasig City in the 2025 elections against popular incumbent Vico Sotto. She lost decisively, receiving only 29,591 votes compared to Sotto’s 351,392, but her political ambitions brought increased scrutiny to her business dealings.

Why is she trending right now?

Discaya is currently trending due to a perfect storm of legal troubles, government actions, and public outrage. The Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board revoked the licenses of all nine construction companies under her control on September 3, 2025, citing evidence of coordinated bidding that undermined fair competition. This unprecedented move came just days after her dramatic Senate testimony, where she admitted to owning the network of firms.

The scandal intensified when investigators revealed her extravagant lifestyle, including ownership of 28 luxury vehicles worth hundreds of millions of pesos. The Bureau of Customs seized these cars while investigating whether proper import duties were paid. Public protests have erupted outside her offices, with citizens expressing anger over alleged corruption while many communities suffer from inadequate flood protection.

How much does Sarah Discaya earn?

The scale of Discaya’s business operations is staggering, though it’s crucial to distinguish between contract values and personal earnings. According to the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism, companies linked to the Discaya family secured P31.035 billion worth of government flood control contracts from 2022 to 2025. This amount equals approximately $563.3 million over three years, representing an average of $187.8 million annually in contract values.

These figures represent the total value of construction projects awarded to her companies, not personal income. The revenue would cover substantial operational costs, including materials, labor, equipment, and overhead expenses. Her actual personal profits from these contracts remain undisclosed and would represent a fraction of the total contract values, though likely still substantial given the volume of projects awarded.

Does Sarah Discaya earn more than LeBron James?

The comparison between Discaya’s contract values and LeBron James’ earnings requires careful context. While viral claims suggest Discaya “earns more than LeBron,” this comparison is mathematically interesting but fundamentally misleading. LeBron James’ total career earnings exceed $1.5 billion over 22 years, combining approximately $505 million in NBA salaries with over $1 billion from endorsements and business ventures.

Discaya’s companies secured $563.3 million in contracts over just three years, which represents business revenue rather than personal income. While the annual contract value of $187.8 million does exceed LeBron’s current annual earnings of $133.8 million, this comparison ignores that Discaya’s figures must cover all business costs before reaching personal profit. The reality is that LeBron’s verified career earnings remain substantially higher than the total value of contracts awarded to Discaya’s companies.