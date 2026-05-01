Who Is Scottie Barnes’ Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Alyssa Rae Holmes

Scottie Barnes has quickly become one of the brightest young stars in the NBA, and naturally, fans are just as curious about his life off the court as his performances for the Toronto Raptors. One person who has recently drawn attention is Alyssa Rae Holmes, the woman linked to the rising basketball star. While Barnes tends to keep his personal life relatively private, interest in his relationship with Holmes has continued to grow as supporters look for more details about the pair and their connection.

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Who is Scottie Barnes’ girlfriend, Alyssa Rae Holmes?

As of late 2024, Scottie Barnes is reportedly in a relationship with Alyssa Rae Holmes. However, very little is publicly known about her, as she appears to keep her personal life largely out of the spotlight.

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Scottie Barnes was linked to Alyssa in late 2024 following social media speculation and public reports. While neither Barnes nor Holmes has extensively commented on their relationship, the rumors surfaced after reports of his split from longtime girlfriend Nari, whom several outlets claimed he had dated since high school

What is Alyssa Rae Holmes’ profession?

There is very little publicly available information about Alyssa Rae Holmes’ professional career or family background. Unlike many figures connected to high-profile athletes such as Scottie Barnes, Holmes has largely stayed out of the public spotlight, and no verified details about her occupation have been disclosed.

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She first drew wider public attention through online speculation surrounding her rumored relationship with the Toronto Raptors star. However, neither Holmes nor Barnes has publicly shared much about their relationship, leaving most details about her personal and professional life unconfirmed.

How did Scottie Barnes and Alyssa Rae Holmes meet?

There is no publicly confirmed information about how Scottie Barnes and Alyssa Rae Holmes first met. Speculation about their relationship surfaced online shortly after reports of Barnes’ breakup with his longtime girlfriend, Nari.

The rumors gained traction after a now-deleted TikTok video posted by Nari went viral across social media, with clips quickly being reshared on other platforms. However, neither Barnes nor Holmes has publicly addressed how they met or when their rumored relationship began, leaving the details largely unconfirmed.

Do Alyssa Rae Holmes and Scottie Barnes have children?

Yes, Scottie Barnes and Alyssa Rae Holmes share a daughter named Mili. The couple reportedly welcomed their child after news of Holmes’ pregnancy surfaced in September 2024. Barnes has since publicly appeared with his daughter and has shared brief snippets of her online, including moments of her watching him play on television.

While Barnes generally keeps his personal life private, his public appearances with Mili have offered fans a rare glimpse into his life off the court.

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What are Alyssa Rae Holmes’ social media handles?

Alyssa Rae Holmes does have a social media presence, including a private Instagram account. However, she has chosen to keep her profile and personal life largely out of the public spotlight, with limited information available about her online activity.

Unlike many partners of professional athletes, such as Scottie Barnes, Holmes maintains a low profile, and her social media accounts remain private.