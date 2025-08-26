“Who Tf Is That”: Lakers Nation in Disbelief Over Kylor Kelley After Surprising Roster Move

Some roster moves in Los Angeles land with a bang. Others, like the Lakers’ latest, land with a collective, “Wait… who?” That’s where Kylor Kelley comes in. The seven-footer, who was once ranked 99th in the 2020 NBA draft composite rankings by Hoops Prospects, just inked a training camp deal with the Lakers, instantly provoking confusion and enough side-eyes from the fanbase.

Kelley, 27, has spent years bouncing between NBA benches, G League gyms, and overseas stops in England, Denmark, and Canada. He’s played just 11 NBA games in his career, most recently splitting time with the Pelicans and Mavericks last season. His averages of 3.1 points and 3.5 rebounds in 11.5 minutes aren’t eye-popping. But in his first career start, Kelley ripped off a 12-point, 11-rebound double-double. Not exactly a star turn, but enough to remind teams that buried deep in the margins are players who just need one real chance.

The Lakers’ press release highlighted his defense. And well, rightly so. Defense has always been Kelley’s calling card. At Oregon State, he was a two-time Pac-12 All-Defensive pick and led the entire nation in blocks per game in 2019-20. In the G League, he’s carried that same identity, swatting 2.0 shots per night across 108 games. With South Bay last year, Kelley looked like a specialist who knew exactly what to sell: rim protection and no wasted possessions.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He shot 68% from the field, locked down the paint, and walked away with All-Defensive honors. The Los Angeles Lakers leaned on those credentials for a reason, as it makes his role crystal clear. Now, the twist is that Kelley isn’t coming in to be the next great Lakers center.

He’s walking into a roster puzzle with one open piece: the final two-way contract. That puts him directly up against Bronny James, Dalton Knecht, Chris Mañon, and Christian Koloko. Bronny and Knecht are already a year into their Lakers journey. Who, by the way, are both backed and mentored by LeBron James himself. In that company, Kelley has no margin for error, quite literally. He has to turn training camp into his personal stage.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

And while it sounds like an uphill climb, the Lakers’ roster math actually works in his favor. Bigs who can defend without fouling are in short supply, especially behind Deandre Ayton and Luka Doncic. If Kelley shows he can eat up second-unit minutes without becoming a liability on offense, he’ll force the front office to think twice. Training camp is all about leverage, after all. And for Kelley, this might be the best leverage he’s ever had. But the Lakers nation is confused.

The Lakers can list out all of Kelley’s highs and lows in a press release, but most fans are still scratching their heads trying to remember ever seeing him on the court. And that collective confusion? It only got louder once the signing went public, setting the stage for some priceless fan reactions.

Lakers Nation in Kelley confusion

“@grok who tf is that? Answer like you an LA gang banger.” That sentiment set the tone online. For many, Kelley’s name barely registered, even among diehards. And the numbers didn’t immediately soothe concerns. One fan bluntly put it: “This is bullshit. Dude isn’t an NBA center and he is too skinny.” At 7’0” and 230 pounds, Kelley has always battled questions about strength. Scouts have praised his shot-blocking instincts but worried whether his frame could handle nightly NBA contact.

via Imago Feb 2, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kylor Kelley (50) reacts during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Then came the inevitable resume check. “Dude only played in 11 games?!?!!! Helllllll NO! Get him outta here…” That frustration is rooted in the Lakers’ urgent context. With LeBron James entering Year 23 and Deandre Ayton not exactly looking like someone who could carry the defensive load, the frontcourt doesn’t have room for developmental projects that flame out. Every roster spot matters. Still, not every response was skeptical.

One fan offered a counterpoint: “I like him a lot! Discovered him last season just by default of watching Bronny! I became a fan right away & thought we would give him a chance on a two-way.” Kelley’s stint with South Bay last season did turn some heads. His 11.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks weren’t empty numbers. They showed growth and potential as a plug-and-play rim runner.

Others just shrugged: “Who that??🫤” For casual fans, Kelley is a mystery. For Kelley himself, that’s the opportunity. Camp is his chance to become more than a punchline. The bigger story is how this move fits into the Lakers’ roster politics.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bronny’s presence is already heavy with spotlight, given his name and the expectation he’ll grow alongside LeBron. Knecht, meanwhile, comes in as a shooter expected to contribute sooner rather than later. Kelley complicates that path. If he locks down the role, it could delay minutes for Bronny. If he doesn’t, he risks fading back into the cycle of G League call-ups and overseas stints. That’s the razor-thin margin.

For now, Kelley is just the latest name in the Lakers camp. But his signing is also a reminder that sometimes the smallest roster moves carry the loudest reactions. And in L.A., even a training camp deal is enough to set off the timeline.