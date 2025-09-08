Who Was Naz Reid’s Sister Toraya Reid? All About Timberwolves Star’s Tragic Loss

The Minnesota Timberwolves family, and the NBA at large, are grieving alongside Naz Reid after heartbreaking news. His sister, 28-year-old Toraya Reid, was killed in a fatal shooting in New Jersey. For a player who has become one of the league’s most beloved breakout stars, the tragedy has pulled the focus away from basketball and placed it firmly on family and loss. And in learning who Toraya was, the heartbreak becomes even heavier.

Who was Naz Reid’s sister, Toraya?

The eldest of the Reid siblings, Toraya Reid, grew up in Asbury Park, New Jersey, and embraced the role of protector within the family. She was a guiding figure, a steady presence that carried the weight of responsibility from an early age. That sense of duty never faded, even as her younger brother rose to NBA stardom.

Naz has often spoken about her impact. In a 2023 interview, he called Toraya “super protective,” explaining that she “treats us like she’s our parent.” Now that wasn’t just a line. It was how she lived. Friends and family recall that she always looked out for her siblings, her voice steady in tough times, her heart firmly fixed on keeping her loved ones safe. And it’s that same protective spirit that makes the details of her demise so difficult to absorb.

The Tragic Incident of Toraya

On September 6, 2025, at around 11 a.m. ET on Saturday, the tragedy struck. Police in Jackson Township, New Jersey, were called to the Paragon Apartment complex just before midday. Near the exit of the complex, they found 28-year-old Toraya Reid with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite an immediate response, she was pronounced dead at the scene. The location was an ordinary residential complex, which underscored just how senseless the violence was.

Authorities later identified the suspect as 29-year-old Shaquille Green of Jackson Township. Prosecutors said Green, who was determined to have been dating Reid, was seen running on a nearby road before being taken into custody without incident. He has since been charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon. Green remains held at the Ocean County Jail.

The circumstances surrounding her death have sent shockwaves not just through her family but across the wider NBA community. Naz Reid, in the middle of preseason preparations with Minnesota, suddenly found himself facing the kind of loss that makes everything else feel secondary. For a man celebrated for his resilience and consistency on the court, this was a blow that no amount of toughness could shield against. And it soon became clear that the pain wasn’t his alone to carry.

Family and Public Reactions

The Reid family has asked for privacy while navigating unimaginable grief, but they’ve also shared emotional reminders of Toraya’s life. Her sister, Jakahya, posted a message that quickly spread across social media: “My sister has a name. She is not just some girl, she’s not just the NBA superstar sister. She has a name and that is Toraya Reid.” And also called the accused a “coward,” her words carrying the rawness of fresh pain. Her post was less of a statement and more of a demand. A plea that Toraya be remembered as a person, not just a headline.

Naz, usually soft-spoken, has previously shared how deeply tied he is to his siblings, particularly Toraya. He often described her as the emotional compass of the family. While he has yet to make a formal statement about her demise, his past reflections now read like tribute pieces of memory that shine even brighter in the aftermath of loss. The NBA community picked up on that sentiment, rallying behind him.

From undrafted rookie to Sixth Man of the Year finalist, his rise has been built on determination and family values shaped very well by Toraya. Her absence, then, feels like a loss for everyone who has followed his journey. Though the timing of this tragedy adds another layer of weight.

Impact on Naz Reid and the Timberwolves

Naz Reid is entering his seventh NBA season, one that was supposed to mark another step forward for both him and the Timberwolves. Just months ago, he signed a five-year, $125 million contract extension, a franchise commitment that underscored his value as one of the NBA’s premier big men off the bench. That celebration now feels distant, replaced by a season that will start under the cloud of personal grief.

For Minnesota, it means supporting one of their leaders through a loss no box score can measure. Teammates have already pledged their support, fans have publicly offered prayers, and that unity will matter as much as any on-court scheme. But tragedy alone does not define Toraya Reid’s story. She was a daughter, a sister, and above all, a protector.

Those closest to her describe a young woman whose loyalty and love shaped her family’s foundation. For Naz Reid, her presence remains a compass even in her absence as a reminder of where he came from and who stood by him before the NBA spotlight ever found him. Her life deserves to be remembered beyond her brother’s fame.

In honoring Toraya Reid, the basketball world pauses, acknowledging not just a loss but a legacy of love, strength, and protection that will outlast the headlines.