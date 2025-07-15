Who Was Stan Van Gundy’s Wife? Everything to Know About Late Kimberly Van Gundy

At this point, Stan Van Gundy is a certified name in NBA circles. He is respected on the sidelines and behind the broadcast mic alike. In 1984, the NAIA named him District 5 Coach of the Year, giving an early glimpse to fans of what was coming. He later steered the Orlando Magic to the 2009 NBA Finals and thus cementing his place among coaching elites. Now, he’s making fresh noise in the broadcasting world, extending a resume that stretches four decades now. But behind those sharp suits and quick wit, there’s a void no spotlight can fill. And that is his late wife.

The sudden, unexpected loss of his wife left Stan Van Gundy navigating life in his mid-sixties. More than a year later, the sting hasn’t dulled, and he still carries her memory everywhere. It’s why fans continue asking one question: Who was Stan Van Gundy’s wife? Who is Kim Van Gundy?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who was Stan Van Gundy’s wife, Kimberly Van Gundy?

Kimberly Van Gundy (née Abbott) was born on August 22, 1961, in the quiet town of Townshend, Vermont. Known for her warmth and compassion, she built a reputation as someone who always put others first. Kimberly was a gifted artist, drawn to painting and sketching, often teaching community art classes in her spare time. She met Stan Van Gundy in 1984 after he took the Castleton State College coaching job in her hometown. A student then, Kimberly quickly became his anchor off the court. The couple got married in 1988 and shared 35 years together.

AD

And together they raised four children: Shannon, Michael, Alison, and Kelly. And while balancing motherhood and supporting Stan’s career, Kimberly pursued her own academic ambitions too. She earned a bachelor’s degree, then completed a master’s in counseling from Fordham University. Beyond family life, Kimberly built a quiet legacy through her kindness, charitable works, and community activism too. She passionately supported groups like the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando and Crossroads Corral. “Kimberly’s kindness and love for all around her was shown through her charitable works and activism,” her obituary reads.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What happened to Kimberly Van Gundy?

Kimberly Van Gundy passed unexpectedly on August 16, 2023, in the Orlando area. She was just 61 years old. Initially, her obituary offered no official cause of death. Months later, Stan Van Gundy confirmed the heartbreaking truth during a candid podcast appearance. “She took her own life, Dan,” Van Gundy told longtime friend Dan Le Batard on South Beach Sessions. The revelation left fans and the NBA community stunned, adding a somber chapter to the coach’s storied life.

Stan Van Gundy admitted Kimberly had struggled with mental health challenges, though he never imagined it ending this way. “I knew she was going through a tough time, but I still never envisioned that happening,” he confessed. Her loss left a profound mark on the entire family, with Stan continuing to grieve and seek therapy. “I’ve had very little tragedy in my life until my wife died,” Van Gundy shared on South Beach Sessions. “As you get older, man, it’s just all around you. It becomes part of your life.” He’s still navigating that heartbreak one day at a time.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

How did Stan Van Gundy describe his wife and their life together?

For Stan Van Gundy, the man who took the Orlando Magic to the 2009 NBA finals, Kimberly wasn’t just a wife; she was his anchor, his advisor, and the steady hand behind every big moment. “We’d been married for 35 years and together for close to 40, since I was 24 years old,” Van Gundy shared in a candid interview. Every job change, career leap, and parenting decision happened with Kimberly beside him, shaping not just his choices but the man he became. Even after her passing, Stan works daily to honor her memory, surrounding himself with family photos and living by the values she left behind.

“Hers were better than mine,” he admitted, a testament to the profound impact she had on his character. Their children often help lift him through grief, offering simple, powerful affirmations: “Mom would’ve been proud of you.” Despite that love and support, the ache remains constant. “I just don’t think I’ll ever get over it,” Stan Van Gundy confessed, voicing a heartbreak familiar to anyone who’s lost their person.