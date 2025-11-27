Why Are There No NBA Games on Thanksgiving, November 27, 2025? History, Reason & Schedule Explained

Essentials Inside The Story The NBA will have no games on Thanksgiving 2025 to avoid competing with the NFL and give players a family day.

Thanksgiving NBA games were rare historically and ended entirely after 2010.

The league returns with a full 11-game schedule on Black Friday, including several marquee matchups.

Basketball fans looking forward to watching NBA action on Thanksgiving Day will find an empty schedule on November 27, 2025. The league continues its long-standing tradition of taking the holiday off, allowing players and staff to celebrate with their families. This annual break provides a quiet sports day before the NBA returns with a full slate of games on Black Friday.

Has the NBA Ever Scheduled Games on Thanksgiving?

The NBA has scheduled games on Thanksgiving in the past, but these occurrences have become increasingly rare. The last time the league played on the holiday was in 2010, when TNT broadcast a doubleheader featuring the Sacramento Kings, LA Clippers, Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards. Before that, games appeared sporadically on Thanksgiving during the 1990s and 2000s.

Historical records show the league experimented with Thanksgiving games in various years, including 1982, 1994, and 2006. These occasional games never developed into a consistent tradition like the NFL’s established Thanksgiving schedule. The league has never issued an official statement explaining why these Thanksgiving games disappeared from the calendar.

Imago Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks to the media before game one between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Since the 2011-12 season, the NBA has maintained a consistent policy of scheduling no games on Thanksgiving Day. This modern approach contrasts with the league’s embrace of other holidays like Christmas and Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The current scheduling philosophy clearly designates Thanksgiving as a day for family rather than basketball.

Why Are There No NBA Games on Thanksgiving 2025?

The primary reason the NBA doesn’t schedule games on Thanksgiving is to avoid direct competition with the NFL. The football league traditionally hosts three nationally televised games on the holiday, creating a dominant sports viewing tradition in American households.

The NBA strategically avoids scheduling conflicts with major sporting events that could split audience attention. The league is not expected to have any games on Thanksgiving, at least for the duration of the new, 11-year media rights deal, as per FOS.

Another significant factor involves consideration for players and staff. Thanksgiving is one of the most important family holidays in the United States, and the league provides everyone involved in NBA operations the opportunity to celebrate with their loved ones.

This break also offers valuable rest during the demanding early portion of the regular season.

The decision aligns with the NBA’s broader efforts to reduce travel and back-to-back games throughout the schedule.

A league-wide day off approximately one month into the season helps prevent player fatigue and reduces injury risks. The Thanksgiving break serves both competitive and practical purposes for the league.

Schedule: Days with No NBA Games During the 2025–26 Season

The complete 2025-26 NBA schedule includes several days with no games scheduled. Thanksgiving on November 27 stands as the first full league off-day after the season begins on October 21.

The schedule also includes a break on December 24, Christmas Eve, before the traditional Christmas Day games.

The All-Star Weekend from February 13 to 15 creates another extended break in the schedule. The regular season concludes on Sunday, April 12, with no games scheduled for the following day.

These scheduled breaks provide players with rest periods throughout the marathon 82-game season.

The Thanksgiving interruption comes at a natural point about one month into the campaign. This timing allows teams to reset before pushing toward the midpoint of the schedule.

NBA Games to Watch on Black Friday (November 28, 2025)

The NBA returns with eleven games on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. The Philadelphia 76ers will visit the Brooklyn Nets in a regional matchup broadcast on NBC Sports Philadelphia. That game tips off at 7:30 PM Eastern Time from Barclays Center.

Prime Video will feature a marquee doubleheader on Black Friday. The Milwaukee Bucks visit the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM Eastern Time, followed by the Dallas Mavericks facing the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 PM Eastern Time. These games represent the first matchup between the Lakers and Mavericks this season.

USA Today via Reuters Dec 23, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) looks to drive past Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Other notable Black Friday contests include the Phoenix Suns at Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs at Denver Nuggets. The Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls at Charlotte Hornets provide additional Eastern Conference action. Fans can watch these games through regional sports networks or NBA League Pass.

What NBA Fans Can Watch Instead on Thanksgiving

Basketball enthusiasts can turn to the NFL’s traditional Thanksgiving tripleheader for live sports entertainment. The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys typically host games as part of their long-standing holiday traditions.

A third primetime game completes the football schedule for the day.

NBA League Pass offers an extensive archive of classic games and current-season replays. Subscribers can rewatch memorable Thanksgiving games from past seasons or catch up on recent matchups they might have missed.

The service provides full game replays and condensed versions for quicker viewing.

Various streaming platforms feature basketball-themed content, including documentaries and special programs. ESPN and other sports networks often air NBA-related programming during holiday breaks.

Fans can also look ahead to the Black Friday schedule and plan their viewing for the following day’s games.