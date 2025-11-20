Why Did Lakers Fire Jeanie Buss’ Brothers, Joey & Jesse Buss? Reason Behind Split Explained

A major shakeup is happening within the Los Angeles Lakers organization, signaling a new era under majority owner Mark Walter. The team has fired Jeanie Buss’s brothers, Joey and Jesse Buss, from their front office positions, a move that follows the historic $10 billion sale of the franchise.

The decision to terminate Joey and Jesse Buss was effective immediately. Joey Buss served as the team’s alternate governor and vice president of research and development. Jesse Buss held the role of assistant general manager and was deeply involved in the draft process as the director of scouting.

Now, to reorganize LA’s basketball operations department, the franchise decided to let go of the Buss brothers. A move to reestablish the fact that the Lakers are no longer within a single family’s control. In a joint statement to ESPN, the brothers expressed their mixed feelings.

“We are extremely honored to have been part of this organization for the last 20 seasons. Thank you to Laker Nation for embracing our family every step of the way. We wish things could be different with the way our time ended with the team.”

Their statement concluded with a poignant note that hinted at the weight of the moment.

“At times like this, we wish we could ask our Dad what he would think about it all.”

Their father, Jerry Buss, purchased the Lakers, the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings, and the Forum arena in 1979 for $67.5 million. The Buss family’s control of the Lakers lasted 46 years, the longest of any current NBA franchise owner, before the sale to the Walter group was finalized in October.

This restructuring is the first major basketball operations decision following Mark Walter’s acquisition of a majority stake. Walter, who also owns the Los Angeles Dodgers, now leads the ownership group.

As part of the sale agreement, their sister Jeanie Buss will continue in her role as the team’s primary governor for at least the next five years, overseeing day-to-day operations. This places her in a unique position, as she maintains leadership while her brothers depart from their executive roles.

A decade of scouting contributions

The firings extend beyond the Buss brothers. Reports indicate that much of the Lakers‘ scouting staff was also let go on Thursday.

During their decade in scouting roles, Joey and Jesse Buss were instrumental in identifying talent that became key contributors for the Lakers. Their efforts helped the team find players, including Austin Reaves, Kyle Kuzma, Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr., and Max Christie.

Joey Buss also served as team president and CEO of the South Bay Lakers, the organization’s G League affiliate.

This focus on player development was a cornerstone of their work.

Despite being removed from their operational duties, the brothers will retain their minority ownership shares in the Lakers. They announced in September the launch of Buss Sports Capital, an investment firm aimed at acquisitions across the global sports landscape.

This is not the first time Jeanie Buss has been at the center of family tensions within the franchise, though.

In 2017, she consolidated control as the controlling owner after a legal dispute with her brothers Jim and Johnny Buss, who had challenged her authority. That earlier conflict ended with her removing Jim Buss from his role as executive vice president of basketball operations.

Now, the latest moves firmly establish that the post-sale Lakers are entering a new chapter under Mark Walter’s direction, with Jeanie Buss remaining as the public-facing leader but with a significantly altered front office structure beneath her.