Why Does Luka Doncic Never Miss Playing for Slovenia? Exploring Lakers Star’s Record Ahead of EuroBasket 2025

By the time Luka Doncic signed his $165 million extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, it was clear he had stepped into a defining role. The Lakers named him the face of their franchise immediately after the deal, promoting him as the player to lead them into the post-LeBron era. That summer, he shed nearly 15 pounds through conditioning, a change he told Men’s Health kept him away from playing basketball for the whole summer. Lakers insiders described his new responsibility as setting the culture in the locker room, with his preparation and voice guiding younger teammates.

This leadership shift has been equally visible with Slovenia, where he enters EuroBasket 2025 not just as their top scorer but as the captain shaping the team’s mentality. Teammate Klemen Prepelič explained, “Luka with his constant availability and commitment, shows an ideal attitude towards the national team, is open and positive.”

Prepelič went further, pointing out how Luka has grown vocally in recent years. “In addition, he has changed a bit. He talks significantly more than in the past. This is probably related to the challenge that awaits him at the LA Lakers, where he is becoming the first face of the franchise and a true leader.” He ended by praising Luka’s ability to raise his teammates’ games, saying, “His basketball IQ is unimaginable. Whatever he says, he says in good faith, with enthusiasm and in the hope that his teammate will be better because of it.”

This passion has been echoed by others, including his coach Aleksander Sekulic. In 2023, he declared, “As long as we have Luka, we have high goals. We want to compete for the medals, but a big number of teams want to do the same, and they have the quality to make it. We have high hopes.” These words capture the weight Luka carries for Slovenia. Every tournament, expectations are heavy, yet Luka continues to respond with commitment.

In that same year, Luka himself was brutally honest about past struggles. After Slovenia’s exit in EuroBasket 2022, he said, “I disappointed my team. I let my whole country down. It was my fault.” But he didn’t stop there. He promised loyalty to his national side, adding, “I’ll be back. I will always play for Slovenia if I am not injured.” Those words show why fans never doubt him. For Luka, representing Slovenia is personal, not optional. Just last year, he once again made his love for the country clear, stating, “We’re two million [population], and to represent this country means everything to me.”

Beyond the court, Luka’s love for Slovenia is seen in how he shapes his public image. His Jordan Brand signature sneakers carry Slovenian-inspired designs, such as green and white tones resembling the national flag. It’s a reminder that no matter how global he becomes, his identity is tied to his roots. This cultural pride, paired with his on-court dominance, is what makes him beloved. And that’s why he never misses a chance to play with the team. That commitment soon shifted from symbolism to action as Luka geared up for Slovenia’s EuroBasket 2025 warmup games.

Eurobasket 2025 warmup games: Luka Doncic’s trial run

The basketball world held its breath when Luka Doncic went down during Slovenia’s warmup against Latvia. Just minutes into the third quarter, he collided with Gregor Hrovat and immediately grabbed his knee. For Lakers fans, panic set in. Was this the nightmare scenario before the season even began? Social media was filled with worry, questioning if their superstar’s $165 million future had just unraveled in an instant.

Thankfully, relief followed quickly. Reports confirmed the injury was a contusion, nothing more. Doncic wanted to return, but Slovenia’s medical staff chose caution. He was cleared for practice within days, easing concerns for both Slovenia and Los Angeles. It was a reminder, though, of how fragile a team’s hopes can feel when tied to one player. Even when sidelined, Luka’s presence was felt as he cheered his teammates on from the bench.

Luka’s EuroBasket 2025 Warmup Stats:

vs Germany Aug 8, 2025 24 19 3 5 – – 45.5% 50.0% 46.2% Slovenia lost 103–89 vs Latvia Aug 16, 2025 17 26 4 5 2 1 46.7% 45.5% 100% Left with a knee contusion

The scare nearly overshadowed what had been a brilliant showing across Slovenia’s warm-up games. Against Germany, Luka scored 19 points in only 24 minutes, trading buckets with Isaac Bonga and drawing the crowd into every possession. Then came Latvia, where Luka erupted for 26 points in just one half, showcasing his famous step-back threes and crafty finishes. His fitness and defensive hustle stood out, proving his offseason conditioning work was already paying off.

As teammate Klemen Prepelič noted, Luka’s drive with Slovenia sometimes exceeds even his club efforts. That commitment has already brought history. Luka helped Slovenia win its first-ever EuroBasket title in 2017, where he averaged 14.3 points and played a pivotal role alongside Goran Dragić. The gold medal run included a famous upset of Spain in the semifinals and a thrilling victory over Serbia in the final.

Since then, Slovenia hasn’t repeated as champions, but Luka’s performances, like his 47-point explosion against France in EuroBasket 2022, have kept Slovenia a global threat. These warm-up games reflected that sentiment perfectly. Win or lose, he carried his nation on his shoulders, reminding fans why every Slovenian outing feels like more than just a tune-up. With EuroBasket 2025 on the horizon, Slovenia’s hopes rest on their star.