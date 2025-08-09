Why Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Not Playing Tonight Vs. Nikola Jokic & Serbia? Bucks Star’s Status For EuroBasket 2025 Revealed

The NBA, for now, is resting, but Europe is buzzing. Two MVPs, two towering figures of the modern game, were expected to go head-to-head in a packed arena in Cyprus. Nikola Jokic on one side, Giannis Antetokounmpo on the other. It was the kind of basketball night fans had been circling on the calendar for weeks. The last time these two met in an international setting, Serbia came out on top. That was back in July 2024, and Giannis had been hungry for a chance to even the score. But not everything is well for the Greek side tonight.

Tonight’s ECOMMBX Cup clash in Limassol had all the ingredients. The noise, the stakes, the bragging rights- but there was a sense of worry in the hours before tip-off. The kind of rumor that makes you double-check the lineup sheet, just in case. Reports have now confirmed those whispers were true! Giannis Antetokounmpo will not be suiting up against Jokic and Serbia tonight. But it is a calculated decision.

The Greek Basketball Federation officially ruled him out, and head coach Vassilis Spanoulis explained that “Giannis is following a program we agreed on to be in the best shape for EuroBasket.” This isn’t about an injury scare but a move that makes a lot more sense when you look at the bigger picture. Alongside teammates Vassilis Toliopoulos and Vaggelis Zougris, Giannis has stayed back to continue a personalized training schedule, with plans to rejoin full team practice on Monday.

Giannis is coming off yet another heavy NBA season, averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists over 34.2 minutes a night. That’s his third straight year over the 30-point mark, and at 29 years old, the Bucks star knows the grind all too well. The ECOMMBX Cup is important for chemistry, yes, but the real target is EuroBasket 2025, where Greece hasn’t won since 2009. With Group C matchups against Italy, Spain, and others looming in late August, keeping their best player fresh is more than just good sense. It could be the difference between another early exit and a deep run.

via Reuters Paris 2024 Olympics – Basketball – Men’s Group Phase – Group A – Australia vs Greece – Lille, Pierre Mauroy Stadium, Villeneve-d’Ascq, France – Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece reacts REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

So, while tonight’s crowd in Cyprus will miss out on the dream matchup, there’s still a silver lining. Greece already proved they can win without Giannis earlier this month, beating Belgium 74–60 at OAKA Basketball Arena. And if all goes to plan, the Jokic-Giannis showdown will still happen, just under brighter lights and higher stakes in the knockout stages of EuroBasket. That’s where the story could truly hit its peak.

Two sides of Greece: with and without their MVP

When Giannis is on the court, he’s the primary pick-and-roll hub, rolling hard or slipping for easy finishes, drawing defensive collapses. He will also help and open the floor for shooters like Kostas Sloukas, whose 39.7% EuroLeague 3FG becomes a weapon when Giannis pulls defenders into the paint. In transition, he’s lethal, ranking among the top five in transition points per game across both NBA and EuroLeague play. Add his isolation efficiency- 31.4 points on 57.3% shooting, and you have a player who forces opponents to pick their poison.

Without Giannis, the Greek attack shifts toward perimeter ball movement and guard-led orchestration. The win over Belgium showed that clearly, with Nick Calathes and Sloukas combining for 28 assists in a system built on motion sets, dribble hand-offs, and constant screening. The three-point volume goes up. 30 attempts in that game, converting at 36.7%, with wings like Georgios Kalaitzakis and Mitoglou stepping into expanded scoring roles. It’s a style that trades brute-force rim attacks for precision passing and opportunistic shooting.

This adaptability could be Greece’s secret weapon in EuroBasket 2025. They can crush opponents inside when Giannis is available, or spread them thin with perimeter motion when he’s resting. It keeps scouting reports guessing and lets Spanoulis manage Giannis’s minutes for when they matter most. Whether it’s the group stage or a potential blockbuster against Serbia down the line, Greece now has two clear offensive identities… and the confidence to use either one to get the job done.