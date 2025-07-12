Why Isn’t Ace Bailey Playing Tonight? Jazz Rookie Misses Out Summer League Duel vs Kon Knueppel

Ace Bailey turned a lot of heads on last month’s draft night because of his seemingly disappointed reaction after being selected fifth overall by the Jazz. With “no idea” that Utah was interested in him, the Rutgers star was taken aback by the decision. Once the initial shock wore off, Bailey claimed he was “blessed” to be a part of the organization. And focus immediately shifted to how the youngster performs in the Summer League. But Ace’s NBA journey has unfortunately taken another early hit with an unexpected setback.
Turns out, Bailey has been ruled out of tonight’s Las Vegas Summer League encounter against the Hornets. Reason? Hip flexor soreness. This is the second straight game the forward will miss as he was also sidelined for the final game in Salt Lake.
That’s a massive blow for the fans who were looking forward to the highly anticipated encounter between Bailey and Hornets’ number 4 pick Kon Knueppel.
Dylan Harper and VJ Edgecombe both sat out yesterday because of injuries.
Today, Ace Bailey is sitting out.
Maybe we should stop having these “summer leagues” before the actual Summer League in Las Vegas.
— Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) July 11, 2025
(Developing Story)
With Bailey sidelined, are the Jazz facing early regrets on their draft pick?