Why Was Grant Napear Fired by KHTK? Revisiting Sacramento Announcer’s Career After Major Return

For over three decades, Grant Napear was the sound of Sacramento Kings basketball. His voice, sharp as a New York minute and just as unapologetic, called the games on TV and dominated the afternoon airwaves on KHTK radio. Fans knew him for his signature call, “If you don’t like that, you don’t like NBA basketball!”, and his willingness to spar with anyone, from star players to everyday callers he sometimes labeled “morons.”

He built a massive following through sheer force of personality. But that powerful presence vanished overnight five years ago, leaving fans shocked and wondering what really happened to their iconic, if sometimes divisive, broadcaster. Napear, a fixture since the early 90s glory days, was suddenly gone from both the TV booth and his top rated radio show. Rumors erupted, debates raged online, and a significant void opened in Sacramento sports talk. The full story involves a social media exchange that ignited a firestorm.

As per sources, the spark came on May 31, 2020. Former Kings star DeMarcus Cousins asked Napear on X (formerly Twitter) for his thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement. Napear responded directly, “Hey!!!! How are you? Thought you forgot about me. Haven’t heard from you in years. ALL LIVES MATTER…EVERY SINGLE ONE!!!” This tweet landed just days after George Floyd’s killing, amidst nationwide protests against police brutality and while Sacramento itself experienced civic unrest and downtown vandalism.

The parent company of KHTK, Utah based Bonneville International, swiftly called the timing “particularly insensitive” and announced they had “parted company” with Napear. He simultaneously resigned from his Kings TV role after 32 years. Comedian Bill Maher later argued Napear’s comment came from “ignorance, not racism,” suggesting education over termination.

So, why was that single tweet the end? While Napear had a history of on air scrapes, Bonneville’s statement pinpointed the “insensitive” timing as the breaking point. Napear himself felt the punishment was extreme, telling the Sacramento Bee he was prepared to apologize publicly and undergo sensitivity training, but was never given the chance.

He emphasized, “What he said came from a place of ignorance, not racism,” echoing Maher’s point. The fallout was brutal and swift: immediate firing, resignation, and a sudden end to his Sacramento reign. He sued Bonneville for wrongful termination but lost, though he’s appealing. Now, after five years doing a Kings podcast from Utah, he’s plotting a major comeback, right here in Sacramento radio. Ready to reignite old debates.

From “all lives matter” to on-air exile

That single X exchange proved catastrophic. Cousins‘ question and Napear’s emphatic “ALL LIVES MATTER…EVERY SINGLE ONE!!!” reply became instant fuel during a supercharged moment. Bonneville International, operating KHTK, acted within hours. Their statement was clear. Napear was out specifically because the timing of his remark was deemed “particularly insensitive” given the intense national climate following Floyd’s death and the local unrest. Napear resigned from his beloved Kings TV job the same day. A devastating double blow ending his 32 year run with the franchise. Despite offering to make amends, the door was firmly shut.

Napear’s absence left a massive hole. His afternoon radio show hadn’t just been popular, it dominated the Sacramento market for years. Grant’s brash style, calling out “morons” and challenging athletes, was a unique, often thrilling, listen that hasn’t been replicated locally since. His departure wasn’t just about losing a voice. It was about losing a defining, polarizing character who shaped the sports conversation daily. The city’s sports radio landscape fundamentally changed overnight without his familiar, combative energy driving the afternoons.

Exiled from Sacramento, Napear relocated to Utah. He didn’t fade away, though- he launched his own podcast, keeping his opinions on the Kings and the NBA flowing directly to his dedicated listeners. He also fought back legally, filing a wrongful termination lawsuit against Bonneville International. While the court ultimately ruled against him, the fight continues as he appeals the decision. These five years in the wilderness, broadcasting remotely and battling in court, set the stage for his surprising, defiant return to the very market that saw him fall.