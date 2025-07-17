Will Bronny James Play Tonight in Lakers’ NBA Summer League Game vs Boston Celtics?

There’s something about a Lakers–Celtics game. Even when it’s just the Summer League, it feels a little bigger than what’s on paper. Maybe it’s the history. Maybe it’s the jerseys. Or maybe it’s that tonight, every set of eyes will be looking for one name on the Lakers bench before tip-off. Not just any name, either- the kind that fills up arenas and headlines with just six letters. And yeah, it’s fair to say there’s a bit more buzz in the Vegas air than usual.

Because when you say “Bronny,” you’re not just talking about a young player trying to earn a roster spot. You’re talking about legacy. About expectations that most rookies wouldn’t even touch with a stick. And yet, he keeps showing up, working, improving, without leaning too hard on the weight of the name stitched on his back. With the Celtics on the other side tonight and a national broadcast tuning in, the question hanging loudest in the air is simple: Will Bronny play?

As per reports from the NBA Summer League, yes! Bronny James is expected to suit up tonight for the Lakers in their matchup against the Boston Celtics. per ESPN. And if recent performances are any indication, he won’t just play- he’ll be in the thick of things. In their last outing against the Clippers, Bronny had his best showing of the summer, dropping 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting, including 3-of-5 from downtown. “The game has really slowed down for him,” said Lakers assistant coach Lindsey Harding, adding that he looks “more at ease, more peaceful on the court.” No signs of injury, no minute restrictions, and definitely no hesitation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Mar 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) inbound the ball in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

AD

And it’s not just about the box score. Bronny’s been quietly leveling up across the board. His Summer League stats so far-13 points, 3.3 assists, 2.7 boards per game on nearly 45% shooting- show more than just scoring. They show control. They show progression. And they sure as hell show he’s not just out there filling time until the regular season. His confidence is up, decision-making sharper, and the staff is clearly giving him the reps to lead possessions late. That’s not accidental. That’s development in real time.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With the Lakers already out of semifinal contention, tonight won’t shift standings. But it will offer one more snapshot of who Bronny’s becoming on the floor. No drama, no distractions. Just a kid chasing growth under brighter lights than most rookies ever face. And with LeBron likely courtside again, the motivation’s not in question. It’s about momentum now. And momentum, as we’ve seen, doesn’t need a playoff seed to matter.

Bronny James’ summer league journey so far

Bronny came into this Summer League with a quiet fire, and you could feel it from the first minute. Right out the gate in Vegas, he dropped a step-back over No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg and followed it with a smooth three-pointer. That opening sequence wasn’t just flair- it was a statement. A reminder that he’s not here to coast on hype but to carve something of his own. The pace, the rhythm, the feel. It’s all starting to click.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His breakout against the Clippers wasn’t a one-off either. A 17-5-5 game followed by another solid outing against New Orleans, where he put up 14 points and contributed on both ends of the floor. Across Vegas, he’s averaged 8.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game while boosting his shooting efficiency compared to last year. Those numbers aren’t flashy, but they scream progress. And for a player still learning the pro ropes, that’s exactly what scouts want to see.

The Lakers coaching staff hasn’t been shy about their goals for Bronny. “We want him to play on the ball… especially in tight moments,” Harding said. They’ve given him the keys in pressure spots, let him feel the flow, and encouraged him to make decisions. Even messy ones. Sure, the deep ball still needs work. He’s just 4-for-18 from three. But defensively, he’s been locked in, switching on assignments, contesting shots, and making hustle plays. He’s starting to look like more than LeBron’s son. He’s starting to look like a Laker.