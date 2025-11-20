WWE Superstar Makes Offer to Luka Doncic After Viral Austin Reaves Moment

A hilarious moment between Los Angeles Lakers teammates Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves has caught the attention of the sports world and now the world of professional wrestling. After a viral post-game interview where Doncic playfully rejected Reaves’ offer of friendship, WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss promptly seized the opportunity with a perfect merchandise solution.

She quote-tweeted the NBA’s video of the interaction with a simple message of support. “We’ve got you, Luka.”

Her tweet included a direct link to the official WWE shop, specifically to a t-shirt that reads “We’re Not Friends.” The shirt is part of her current storyline with fellow superstar Charlotte Flair.

The merchandise perfectly aligns with Doncic’s viral quote. The product description for the shirt explains that it represents an alliance of convenience rather than true friendship, stating, “Rather than be friends, Alexa Bliss proposed that she and Charlotte Flair form a pact out of convenience to reach mutually assured success.”

The entire situation started after the Lakers’ 140-126 victory over the Utah Jazz.

During a courtside interview, Austin Reaves walked up to Luka Doncic, gave him a pat on the back, and said, “Good job, friend.” The reporter then asked Doncic if the two were indeed friends. Doncic, keeping a completely straight face, replied, “He wants to be my friend, but I’m not allowing it.” When pressed on what Reaves could do to change his mind, Doncic was firm. “Nothing. He can’t do nothing.”

This exchange quickly spread across social media, showcasing the unique and playful relationship between the two stars. The narrative mirrors the on-court partnership between Doncic and Reaves, who have led the Lakers to an 11-4 record.

Their dynamic has been described by ESPN’s Dave McMenamin as a full-blown “bromance,” with multiple Lakers sources confirming the two are constantly teasing and joking with each other. Head coach JJ Redick, too, explained their bond.

“They both realized that they both enjoy talking trash—a lot. And their personalities in that regard are very similar.”

Doncic-Reaves bromance forged in trash talk

The connection between the two sports entertainment worlds is almost too perfect.

In WWE, Bliss and Flair’s tag team is built on a public denial of friendship despite their successful partnership. This directly parallels the dynamic Doncic and Reaves have displayed publicly. Their playful jabs are a well-documented part of their chemistry, with Reaves jokingly calling Doncic “an idiot” after a game earlier this month.

On the court, their performance is no joke, though.

In the game that sparked the viral interview, Doncic put up 37 points and 10 assists, while Reaves added 26 points. Their stellar play has been a constant this season, with Doncic averaging 34.6 points per game and Reaves averaging 28.1.

This “bromance” has clearly been a winning formula for the Lakers, who are riding a three-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, the offer from Alexa Bliss adds a fun, cross-promotional layer to a lighthearted sports moment. It highlights how a simple, funny interaction between two basketball players can resonate with a wider entertainment audience. For now, fans can wear the shirt to show they are in on the joke, whether they are cheering from the stands at a Lakers game or from the crowd at a WWE event.