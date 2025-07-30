Emotional Reaction Of Cameron Brink’s Parents Caught By Stephen Curry’s Sister During Injury Return

“It’s no easy thing to come back from,” Cameron Brink said on Monday during afternoon practice. “I’m just very excited, very humbled by this experience.” After tearing her ACL and meniscus during a game on June 18, 2024, Brink was forced to miss the rest of her rookie WNBA season as well as the Paris Olympics. She was averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks before that heartbreaking injury. But over 400 days later, the 2024 No. 2 draft pick was finally back, and the crowd in Los Angeles made sure she felt it.

Her long-awaited return was 406 days in the making, and it was worth the wait. Brink had to endure a lot in Coach Lynne Roberts’ words: “The offseason is one thing, but when your teammates are out there and you’re over there doing leg curls, it’s hard.” But the patience it took worked out in the end. Brink came off the bench with limited minutes but wasted no time making her presence known. She grabbed a rebound, delivered an assist, then sank a three-pointer all within moments of entering! That’s not something you expect from someone coming back after almost a year out of the game.

In the crowd, Steph Curry’s sister, Sydel Curry-Lee, captured it all. She posted a video to her Instagram story, writing, “Definitely wasn’t gonna miss this @cameronbrink22.” In a second post, she added, “Welcome back 22 Watch til the end 🥹🥹.” As the camera turned, it caught something emotional: Brink’s family in the stands. Her dad and brother were both rocking her No. 22 jersey, standing tall with pride. Her proud parents were even seen sharing a long, emotional hug, no doubt filled with emotions over seeing their daughter’s year-long efforts finally come to fruition.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 15: Stanford Cardinal forward Cameron Bri,nk 22 looks on during the thwomen’s s college basketball game between the Stanford Cardinal and the USC Trojans on January 15, 20,23 at Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA. Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 15 WomenÕs Stanford at USC Icon230115030

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Her being there wasn’t surprising, considering the relationship between the Brink and Curry families. Brink and Steph Curry share more than basketball; they’re god-siblings. Their families first bonded at Virginia Tech, where their parents were teammates as well as roommates. Steph’s sister also co-hosts Straight to Cam with Brink, a podcast born from that family bond. Reflecting on Steph’s mentorship, Brink once said, “My favorite advice from him before I got drafted, ‘just enjoy every moment.’ Especially the moments where you kind of have to be there.” That night, she was. And so was everyone who mattered.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Cameron Brink’s joyful comeback lights up the arena

Cameron Brink was all smiles in the pre-game huddle, dancing like she never left. After 13 long months, she finally returned to what Coach Lynne Roberts called “her happy place.” The Los Angeles Sparks forward looked loose, ready, and hungry to compete again. Her comeback wasn’t just about healing; it was about rediscovering the love she had for the game.

She didn’t start, but when Cameron Brink checked in with 2:39 left in the first quarter, the crowd erupted. She immediately grabbed an offensive rebound and assisted Rickea Jackson. Then came her highlight: a clean three-pointer that sent Crypto.com Arena into a frenzy. “After I hit that first shot, just kind of like weight off my shoulders,” Brink said. Stars like Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan stood courtside, witnessing her moment.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In just 13 minutes, Cameron Brink posted a steal, a block, three rebounds, and two free throws. “I really missed it,” she shared. “That’s definitely my favorite part of basketball is just competing, working my butt off.” She was cheering, leading from the bench, and energizing her team. Coach Roberts noted, “She was more comfortable out there than I anticipated her to be.”

Teammate Kelsey Plum praised her impact, saying, “I told her after the game that’s very impressive to come in and make the impact that she did.” Though Brink admitted she doesn’t feel as fast as last year, she’s “making small steps every day.” With over 20 friends and family in attendance, the moment felt bigger than basketball. “I felt very loved. A great day, 10 out of 10,” Cameron Brink said. Her return wasn’t just a comeback; it showed that she’s ready to make a statement that she is ready to take on whatever comes her way.