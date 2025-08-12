Boston Celtics Already Hurting From Jayson Tatum’s Absence As NBA & ESPN End 10-Year Tradition

Nearly sixty years after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his unforgettable “I Have a Dream” speech, his words still echo. His fight for justice and equality reshaped America’s moral landscape, leaving a legacy that continues to inspire. The NBA has embraced his message, honoring him with annual games on the third Monday of January. Even players like Carmelo Anthony have launched initiatives, such as his “Equality” product line, to mark the day. For Boston, MLK Day has become a stage where history and basketball meet in powerful ways.

The Celtics have been part of this tradition for years, often stepping into high-profile matchups. In 2025, they faced the Golden State Warriors, winning 125–85 in a rematch of their 2022 NBA Finals matchup. Beyond MLK Day, Boston has been a fixture in the NBA’s biggest moments, from Christmas Day showcases since 2015 to headline-grabbing opening night appearances. The league often puts them in the spotlight because of their rich history and passionate fan base. Yet now, a fresh schedule update is bringing change, and many are wondering what it means for the team’s visibility.

It’s now confirmed: the Celtics will play on MLK Day again next year. On January 20, 2026, they’ll face the Detroit Pistons at 8 p.m. ET. The announcement has stirred excitement, but also curiosity. Since 2015, Boston’s Christmas Day presence was almost a guarantee. This year’s absence has fans quietly wondering if Tatum’s injury played a role in the scheduling. While the team is in transition, the MLK Day spotlight offers a chance to remind the league of its pride.

Christmas Day will still feature five games, showcasing teams like the Cavaliers, Knicks, Spurs, Thunder, Mavericks, Warriors, Rockets, Lakers, Timberwolves, and Nuggets. For the first time in ten years, Boston won’t be part of that celebration.

Instead, their holiday spotlight will rest solely on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, where the Celtics will aim to deliver a performance worthy of the occasion. And so, with this sudden shift, the city waits, wondering what the next season will truly bring.

(This is a developing story)