Knicks Plan To Cut Ties With Young Star After Malcolm Brogdon Retirement as Mike Brown Makes Roster Decision

The New York Knicks are racing against the clock to settle their roster ahead of Saturday’s deadline for nonguaranteed contracts. This pressure intensified with the sudden retirement of Malcolm Brogdon, who announced his departure from the NBA just one week before the season opener. As the team scrambles to balance its lineup, several young players find themselves in a precarious position.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Miles McBride, Pacome Dadiet, and Tyler Kolek are the three young players most frequently mentioned in trade discussions as the deadline approaches. The trade market for these players has been described as “bare” for most, according to sources familiar with the situation. However, McBride is name that is being highlighted the most.

Miles McBride stands out as the most valuable trade chip due to his consistent performance and team-friendly contract. He averaged 9.5 points and 2.9 assists per game last season while shooting 38.6% from three-point range over the past two years. Multiple teams have expressed interest in McBride, presenting the Knicks with worthwhile offers that could facilitate a deal.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) warms up before game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Pacome Dadiet and Tyler Kolek are considered more likely to be moved, though interest in them is tepid. Dealing Dadiet would free up cap space for mid-season additions, similar to a P.J. Tucker-type signing.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Moving Kolek would not provide the same financial flexibility, and Coach Mike Brown has already hinted that Dadiet might spend time in the G League, signaling his limited role in the immediate plans.

The New York Knicks would need to have serious doubts about signing Miles McBride to a future extension to justify trading him now.

AD

The organization is weighing these financial implications against the long-term potential of their young prospects. These events unfolded as result of Mike Brown’s recent roster changes, about which, let’s discuss further.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mike Brown Makes Key Roster Decision

The New York Knicks rounded out summer by signing a wave of veterans to bolster bench options behind their core of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, but those additions must be trimmed to 15 players by Saturday.

Both Malcolm Brogdon and Landry Shamet entered camp holding clear edges on many role players, though Brogdon’s exit now shifts that dynamic entirely to Shamet’s favor.

Shooter Garrison Mathews has pressed for a spot with consistent late-season hustle, giving the front office another veteran option to weigh against keeping a young prospect.

via Imago Dec 12, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown gives direction as he stands on the court against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Mike Brown has used recent preseason minutes to evaluate back end rotation pieces by sitting starters in tuneup games so the staff can study potential role players more closely before the roster lock.

With the deadline just days away, Brown is evaluating all avenues, including trades that might bring back minimal returns like draft capital or international player rights. One anonymous NBA executive believes the Knicks have a backup deal ready to execute if no better option surfaces. This urgency highlights the need for a resolved roster before the season begins.