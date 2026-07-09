“Michael Jordan of Soccer”: ESPN Journalist Makes Bold GOAT Claim Involving LeBron James, Lionel Messi & World Cup Stars

For many dads in London, it is a sacred duty to ensure their son’s first love is soccer. So was the case for John Nash, father of Steve Nash, who spent countless hours with a ball at his feet, chasing a dream that seemed destined for the pitch.

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Life, however, had other plans. The boy raised on soccer became a two-time NBA MVP, eventually standing on the Hall of Fame stage in 2018 and sharing a lesson that goes beyond any single sport: “Find something you love to do. Do it every day. Be obsessed. Balance can come later.”

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Maybe that’s Michael Jordan’s secret. Maybe it explains Lionel Messi’s magic, Cristiano Ronaldo’s relentless chase, or LeBron James’ dominance spanning three decades. Different arenas. Different journeys. The same drive for greatness.

And that is where the similarity appears among all the greats operating at the peak of their powers. Julien Laurens, a French soccer journalist and ESPN contributor, recently embarked on that journey to explore these similarities between NBA stars and FIFA icons lighting up the World Cup on US soil.

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Lionel Messi and Michael Jordan – arguably the GOATs?

“Messi is the greatest soccer player of all time,” Laurens said on NBA Today on ESPN. “He’s the Michael Jordan of soccer if you want.”

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The similarities are clear. Jordan won his last NBA title at 35, the same age Messi secured his only World Cup with Argentina. MJ’s sixth ring in the 1998 NBA Finals effectively marked his second retirement before he returned in 2001. Messi also announced his retirement from international soccer in 2016, only to come back and eventually win the World Cup in 2022.

That drive to win even after achieving everything and dominance is probably the biggest similarity between the two.

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LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo – chasing the GOATs…

According to Laurens, LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo come right after their direct rivals. Here’s why.

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“Cristiano Ronaldo will be LeBron in a way because he’s been and he still is in the GOAT conversation,” Laurens continued. “A bit like MJ, a great finisher, a great scorer, amazing in front of goals, worked really hard through his career to get to the top. And like LeBron, an outstanding athlete. And as you see, at 41 years old, he’s still very much going, but for me, still a little bit below Messi and Jordan.”

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James will continue his NBA career, as recently announced, entering his 24th season. In the ring chase, he’s still two behind Jordan, but that doesn’t make a vast majority shy away from considering him the best to touch a basketball. Just like Ronaldo, he dared to challenge a figure many considered untouchable: the man once known as “Black Jesus.”

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Victor Wembanyama and Kylian Mbappe – the young guns chasing immortality

The past season saw the rise of Victor Wembanyama as the NBA’s future face. His soccer compatriot, Kylian Mbappe, is also leading France to a deep knockout run with 7 goals in the tournament (one short of the leader, Messi). Two French prodigies, two generational expectations, and two athletes carrying the burden of becoming the next great one. Speaking of the duo, Laurens reminded the fanbases of a Wemby fact that’s often forgotten.

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“Both of them are prodigies in their own sport, Kylian for soccer, Wemby obviously in basketball,” Laurens mentioned. “Wemby almost won the Olympics against the USA at 20. Kylian won the World Cup at 19. A lot of similarities between two incredible talents.”

All fair points, but just not the same in height, evidently!

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Erling Haaland – the powerhouses with no limit

The final comparison came between two Europeans, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Erling Haaland, the Norwegian striker. Fresh off knocking out five-time World Cup winners Brazil, Haaland is proving why he is a legitimate threat to the throne once the old guards move away from the international stage.

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“For me, Erling Haaland is Giannis Antetokounmpo. A force of nature, an incredible athlete, the strength, the power in the paint, obviously for Giannis, in the box for Haaland, scoring all those goals,” the ESPN journalist said. “Haaland winning the Champions League, for example, in soccer. Giannis taking the Bucks to an NBA title. And for me, they power through those titles and all those successes.”Giannis, starting a new chapter in his career with the much-publicized Miami Heat move, all to eye that elusive second championship.

Pivoting back to soccer, despite the host nation’s elimination, the venues continue to get packed on World Cup match days. All to relish the opportunity to see a new legend being born, or will it again be Messi’s cup to render himself as the greatest of all time?

Do you have any similar comparisons in mind? Stephen Curry’s FIFA counterpart? Or is there a Jalen Brunson in the making?