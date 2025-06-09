12 Years After Kobe Bryant’s ‘Welcome,’ Ex Mavs Star Credits Coach for Embarrassing Honor

Kobe Bryant wasn’t just a scorer; he was a storm you had no umbrella for. Defenders studied his moves like homework, but when the test came, they still failed. He dropped buckets in clutch moments, with 81 points against the Raptors (55 in the second half) being the loudest reminder. Even elite defenders found no answer. Gilbert Arenas once joked, “I’m looking at the scouting report and it doesn’t match the way he plays the game. What they’re saying in the scouting report doesn’t match his skill.” He said Kobe’s right hand wasn’t for driving like most guys, it was for pull-ups, and that threw everyone off. And now, a former Mavericks star jumped to share his part of the Kobe conversations!

Everyone has a Kobe story. Corey Brewer still remembers his rookie matchup. He once said Kobe’s swag hit you before the tip-off. “It was like the game was a script to him, and he was going to put me in his movie,” Brewer wrote, describing how predictable yet unstoppable Kobe was. Danny Green once shared how Kobe used fakes and patience to mess with defenders. It wasn’t just physical; he beat you with his mind. Kobe knew how to bait players into fouls or make them second-guess every move.

Ever had a moment where excitement turned instantly into panic? That’s exactly what happened to Chandler Parsons the first time he saw his name lined up against Kobe Bryant. In a recent Instagram clip, Parsons laughed as he remembered that day. “Coaches put the lineups on the board beforehand. This guy and that guy, this guy and that guy, and it said Parsons, and it said Kobe.” He just stared at it, thinking, “This isn’t gonna go well.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And the game went exactly how anyone would have expected it to go. Imagine being a rookie, having to guard one of the greatest in the game; that was exactly the situation Parsons found himself in. “Busted my a—. Busted my a—. Didn’t end pretty,” that’s how Parsons described the game! But what happened after the game might be the most unexpected part.

AD

During the fourth quarter, Kobe asked Parsons what he was doing later that night. Well, the ex-Mavs star first thought Kobe was trying to psych him out! Yet he still replied that the team was staying in the city for the night. Later that night, he received a surprising text from an unknown number. It read, “You’re all set at Supper Club,” signed simply “mamba.” So what did Parsons do?

Like any rookie given a golden ticket, he showed up to the club full of confidence. “Guys, I got you. Kobe’s my guy,” he told everyone, thinking Kobe had his back. But confidence turned to horror around 2 a.m. when the waitress handed him the bill: $22,000. “At this point, I’m sick,” he remembered. Being in his rookie career, Parsons was sure that the check would bounce. Well, luckily for him, Kobe in fact had his back! The waitress handed him a pen and said, “Sign for Mr. Bryant.” Kobe had picked up the whole tab. That moment left a lasting impression. As Parsons said, he’ll never forget that moment.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kobe Bryant’s game was a mental puzzle that broke even the best defenders

Kobe Bryant didn’t need words to intimidate you. He used his footwork, timing, and surgical precision to tear apart your defense. Every pump fake was a question you failed to answer. Every elbow nudge was a lesson in spacing. Kobe wasn’t just happy with plain scoring, he wanted to thoroughly dominate the opponent.

Tony Allen, known as the “Grindfather,” understood that better than most. Now, he wasn’t just any defender, he was one of the few Kobe respected. Their battles weren’t built on trash talk or theatrics but pure competition. “When I speak of Mr. Bean, I always look at the times that he shot the ball. It never was a shot that he didn’t think he was going to hit,” Allen said. That unshakable belief was what separated Kobe. He played like every bucket was preordained.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But what made Kobe terrifying wasn’t just his confidence; it was the physical toll he could inflict. Allen painted the picture with vivid detail: “When Kobe get in & get into the post, he hits you with his elbow and his shoulder, it’s real quick, the referee might not even see it. The shoulder gets anywhere near your stomach. You might get a tomato chest.” Kobe turned the paint into a chessboard and his body into a weapon.

Allen knew guarding Kobe wasn’t just about technique. He started lifting heavier and doing more core workouts just to keep up. “That was one aspect of me trying to guard him in my head. I knew sure that I have to be physical.” Few stars forced defenders to reshape themselves, but Kobe demanded it. Not just because he could score, but because he made you feel powerless while he did it.