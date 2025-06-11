Celtics Legend Turns Heads Backing LeBron in ‘No Bag’ Debate After Urging Lakers to Move On

22 years in the league, over 42,000 regular-season points, and folks still call this man “No Bag”? The internet truly stays undefeated in wild takes. LeBron James, the legend often thrown in the same conversation as Michael Jordan, is catching heat like he’s a rookie. But here’s the thing, what haters say never really mattered to the King. He’s over 40, and still out there putting numbers on the board, being the all-time leading scorer in the league. And those who’ve been in those trenches know what it takes to stay elite for decades. One of those guys is the Celtics legend, Paul Pierce.

For those new to hoops lingo, a “bag” means your stash of moves: crossovers, step-backs, post fades, you name it. And LeBron? This man leads the NBA in all-time scoring. He’s dropped 42,184 points in the regular season and another 8,289 in the playoffs. That’s over 50,000 buckets, if you’re counting. But scoring’s just part of his story. His passing vision and the way he’s redefined the “point forward” role changed the game forever. Yet somehow, people still dare to toss around the word ‘No Bag’. Wild, right? Well, Paul Pierce just stepped in and called it like it is, and now the whole world’s watching.

On a recent episode of Speak, Paul Pierce finally said what needed to be said. He declared, “Listen, LeBron got a bag, you don’t score 50,000 points without knowing how to put the ball like a bag. If a bag is going through your legs, around your back, step back, cross over three, you know, oh he got a bag.” In simple terms, if a bag means handles, crossovers, step-backs, and flashy threes, LeBron’s been cashing those in for years. And when a legend like Pierce says it, you listen. It’s not just casual X takes anymore. It’s validation from a guy who’s seen it all courtside. Pierce also broke down why people swear LeBron doesn’t have a bag.

In his words, “I think that this generation just thinks that’s the most important thing. Because when you look at our social media content and the influences and all these different leagues they have and they’re going crazy off a move. And I think they just kind of glorify, ‘oh he made this move on him,’ and it’s like more of like a show-off type of culture.” He’s absolutely right. Social media highlights do glorify ankle-breaking moves and fancy dribbles more than actual buckets. It’s about going viral with a crossover, not winning games. Paul’s take hits because it reminds us that flashy moves don’t always equal greatness. Sometimes it’s about doing whatever it takes to get to the rim. And no one’s done that better, longer, or smarter than LeBron James, period.

Paul Pierce has always been that man who says exactly what’s on his mind, no filter, no sugarcoating. When people start tossing outrageous takes at one of the greatest ever to lace them up, Pierce never hesitates to intervene. He’ll defend the game’s elite when it matters. But let’s not forget, this is the same Paul Pierce who once called out the Lakers. Yep, he flat-out said they needed to switch up their orbit and stop leaning so heavily on LeBron.

Paul Pierce urges Lakers to turn the page on the LeBron James chapter

Paul Pierce has always played it straight, no cap, no bias. Just a few months back, he urged the Lakers to turn the page on the LeBron James era. Despite a solid 50-32 regular season, the Lakers got bounced by the Timberwolves in just five playoff games. Minnesota owned that series, attacking downhill and bullying the Lakers on the boards. Sure, the Lakers dropped a close one at home, 103-96, but Minnesota felt in control the whole time.

After watching that mess, Pierce didn’t hold back. He said, “This is what needs to happen: if the Lakers want to get back to being a championship contender moving forward, you have to get out of the constraints of the LeBron James era.” He even admitted LeBron’s done “wonderful things” for the franchise and might get a statue one day. But Pierce made it clear it’s time to part ways.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.

As he said, “I’m just saying, they have to say, ‘We appreciate your services, I think we should move on.'” And that’s exactly what makes his recent defense of LeBron even more authentic. He’s not some fanboy hyping the King no matter what. Pierce speaks his mind, whether it’s calling for a rebuild or shutting down absurd claims about LeBron’s “bag.”