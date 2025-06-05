Allen Iverson’s Powerful Words Become Lifeline for $650K Star Sickened by WNBA Injustice

When Shaquille O’Neal became president of Reebok Basketball in October 2023, he made one thing clear: change was coming. Alongside him, Allen Iverson took over as vice president. No one could’ve been more perfect for the job as the duo has been connected to the brand since the heydays of their career. But this revival isn’t just about sneakers or nostalgia. It’s about inclusion, especially for women in basketball. Their first step? Signing Angel Reese under a NIL deal. Reese even launched her line, Reebok by Angel, in summer 2024. And she isn’t the only woman they have their eyes on.

Several other female athletes are now being scouted or have already joined Reebok’s growing family. One notable name in the conversation is Dijonai Carrington. Drafted 20th overall by the Connecticut Sun in 2021, she later signed a three-year rookie deal worth $193k. In early 2025, she was traded to the Dallas Wings and signed a one-year contract worth $200k. Add that to her previous earnings and endorsements, and her career total hits around $471k. Outside the court, she’s modeled for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty and Kim Kardashian’s Skims. But even with all this success, something stuck out to the young star.

In the docuseries Power Moves, which follows Reebok’s rebirth, Carrington appears in episode three. There, she meets Allen Iverson and can’t help but feel small next to the NBA legend. “He has his big ‘three’ chain, and I have my little Tiffany necklace. I’m like ‘you did not have to stunt on me like that.’” That moment symbolized something larger. The gap between the NBA and the WNBA still stings, which Carrington later admitted.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“There’s many more opportunities now for WNBA players, but the disparity between the NBA and the WNBA contracts and endorsements is sickening, honestly.” She’s made it this far, but the difference in treatment is hard to ignore. And that’s why she found this opportunity so important. Iverson, however, sees potential and pain in her words. He reassured her, saying, “the most important thing is you being comfortable and um I think there has to be some type of trust there.” That sentiment struck a chord. Carrington smiled and said, “Be you, yeah, rock out.” Iverson added, “I’m definitely on your team, you know what I mean? ‘Cause I think this is where your home’s supposed to be.”

For Carrington, that support meant everything. She summed it up best: “Just pouring into somebody as a person and putting me in the right positions to be successful as a woman in this world is super important because basketball isn’t gonna be forever.” Maybe this isn’t just about deals. Maybe it’s about creating a space where being yourself finally pays off.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Allen Iverson gets emotional while reflecting on Shaq’s impact on his life

While Power Moves dives deep into Reebok’s fresh chapter, it also uncovers a side of Allen Iverson fans rarely see. Sitting down for the docuseries, Iverson couldn’t hold back when speaking about his longtime friend and Reebok partner, Shaquille O’Neal. “I love him so much. I don’t want to be up here crying and s—, you know what I mean? I just love him,” he said, clearly moved by the bond they share.

To Iverson, what he shares with Shaq goes far beyond boardrooms or basketball. He spoke with real warmth, saying, “I love his family. I love how he raised his kids.” That kind of admiration doesn’t come lightly. When he tried to keep talking, the words caught up with him. “He’s just a beautiful guy…I can’t talk about him,” he said, getting choked up. It was a rare glimpse into the heart of a man often known more for his toughness than his tenderness.

This connection also fuels Iverson’s motivation at Reebok. Appointed vice president in 2023, his return to the brand is rooted in gratitude. “I know what Reebok did for me. I know what Reebok did for my family,” Iverson told PEOPLE. “And for me to give back is only right.” That feeling of debt and loyalty is what drives his passion to bring back Reebok to its glory days today.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But Iverson isn’t just reliving his own story! Being in a position to help others, he is making sure that others also get the chances they deserve! He sees Angel Reese as the future. “I love everything about her… She’s dope to me. She reminds me of myself hoop wise and on a personal level too.” Through his work and relationships, Iverson is redefining what it means to lead—not with stats, but with soul.

And now, in this new chapter, Iverson says it best: “I’m just a blessed guy.”