Kevin Garnett Joins Emotional Hollywood Farewell to Former MTV VJ After Brave Cancer Battle Leaves Lasting Impact

“She’s free, and in His heavenly arms, Lord, rest her soul.” Lakshmi Emory’s words for her late sister, Ananda Lewis. After battling breast cancer for six long years, the former MTV and BET icon passed away at 52. Her demise sent a wave of heartbreak through fans everywhere. The basketball world, closely tied to Ananda’s story, wasn’t untouched either. Amid this, NBA legend Kevin Garnett’s words amply this sentiment– few words, but straight from the heart…

Ananda Lewis wasn’t just a TV host; she was the voice of a generation. In the ‘90s, her warmth and realness made people feel seen. Being a San Diego native, she earned her stripes on BET’s Teen Summit, tackling tough issues young Black Americans faced. She sat down with icons like Kobe Bryant, Tupac Shakur, and even then-First Lady Hillary Clinton. And her work didn’t go unnoticed. She got two NAACP Image Awards for it. She meant the world to countless young people who saw themselves in her. And Kevin Garnett felt that, too.

In an ode to her life, filmmaker Marcus J. Carothers shared a beautiful video of Ananda Lewis. It captured some of her candid, unfiltered moments with fans and friends. Alongside it, he left a heartfelt message that tugged at hearts everywhere. Kevin Garnett saw the post and felt it too. In his Instagram story from June 13, he reshared the video, pairing it with a simple, raw caption. “RIP TO MY GIRL 🤞🏿💯💔,” Kevin wrote. That line hit home for his million followers. The world’s heart feels a little heavier now, and honestly, it shows.

Ananda Lewis never hid from her battle. She opened up about her breast cancer fight in 2020, when it was stage 3. Sadly, it progressed to stage 4 last year. For six long years, she fought with everything she had. Now, she’s finally resting. And after seeing the story, one thing is proven that it’s hitting Kevin Garnett hard. But he’s far from alone in his grief.

Tributes pour in for Ananda

As news of Ananda’s passing broke on Thursday, tributes started pouring in from all corners of Hollywood. Like Kevin Garnett, fans and celebs flooded social media with love, memories, and heartfelt condolences for the beloved model and TV host. Many people of color who grew up watching Ananda’s rise shared what she meant to them.

Fellow TV legend Donnie Simpson took to X (formerly Twitter), writing, “I just found out that Ananda Lewis has died and I’m absolutely brokenhearted. She had tremendous success at MTV and with her own talk show, but she worked with us at @bet BET before all that. She was only 52 and such a lovely woman, who Loved her young son so much,”

Poet and journalist Kevin Powell added, “ANANDA LEWIS, my sister, friend, fellow MTV alumni, rest peacefully. You were brilliant and beautiful in all ways. Loved getting your text messages, messages of wisdom and support,”

Even fashion icon Tina Knowles joined the wave of tributes. “So saddened by the loss of this young beautiful woman. Ms. Ananda Lewis, she was always so kind, smiling, and super great at her job. So smart and just gorgeous! Rest in Jesus Arms sweet angel,” she posted on Instagram.

It’s clear that this isn’t just Kevin Garnett’s grief. Ananda touched many lives, and the messages of remembrance prove it.