As College Looms, Kiyan Announces Major Project with Carmelo Anthony’s Alma Mater

Many hoop fans already see Kiyan Anthony as one of the brightest young prospects in the game. Sure, plenty of people chalk that up to his bloodline. After all, being the son of 10× NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony does come with some serious hoop DNA. But what makes Kiyan stand out is how he’s carving his own path, not just on the hardwood, but in business too. And if what young Anthony just revealed turns out to be true, it might even leave his dad, Carmelo, raising an eyebrow in disbelief.

We already know Carmelo Anthony isn’t just a Hall of Famer, he’s a sharp businessman off it too. And that gene also runs through the veins of his son, Kiyan. At just 16 years of age, Kiyan, now 18, started creating his brand, his legacy. In 2023, he teamed up with his friend Jadyn to launch One Way Clothing, a streetwear label that’s quickly picking up steam. And recently, not only did he reveal how fast One Way Clothing is growing, but he also teased a major deal on the horizon. One that’s big enough to flip his stardom to a whole new level.

In a recent episode of the NILOSOPHY podcast, Kiyan opened up about his brand’s impressive momentum. Kiyan said, “The brand definitely been going like upwards like crazy this past year, we’ve been getting like more sales than ever, a lot of followers on Instagram, so just trying to continue to build it and continue to connect it.” The six-figure streetwear line is thriving for the time being. The growth has been steady, and things are smooth sailing for now. But what grabbed attention was what Kiyan revealed right before that. Something big? Yes. Big enough to make headlines and possibly shift the whole narrative around his name.

Kiyan revealed, “We have a brand deal coming like a collab with Syracuse. We trying to do collabs with multiple other brands, so just trying to connect in any way possible.” Although he didn’t give much info about this upcoming deal, it’s going to be a massive boost for his business career. Right now, Kiyan’s already turning heads with his run at Syracuse.

The very place where his dad, Carmelo Anthony, carved out his legend and launched his NBA journey. And as the D-Day inches closer, his basketball profile awaits another wing. It could give his business wings, setting him up to follow in his father’s footsteps in more ways than just one. While Kiyan is making huge decisions and bold steps in his business career, do you know what his father, Carmelo, thinks about this?

Carmelo Anthony reflects his thoughts on son Kiyan

Kiyan Anthony’s brand is quickly becoming a hit with young people. Kiyan previously opened up about his bigger plans in the second episode of The Evolution. “My future goal for the brand is just to keep expanding. Eventually, I want to open up a store in a city or something like that,” Kiyan said. His vision is creating a movement that speaks to youth culture and ambition. With each new drop, he’s building a deeper connection with his generation. That entrepreneurial mindset didn’t just catch fans off guard. It left Carmelo Anthony feeling all kinds of proud.

As Carmelo Anthony said once, “I’m proud of him that he took it upon himself to set a little business up for him and not wait for me or his mom to set it up.” He also added, “It’s like he’s doing himself.” Okay, maybe not entirely solo. He’s got his friend Jadyn in the trenches with him, remember? But all of these come from the confidence a father reflects on his son. “I just want him to go have fun. Go have fun, enjoy the college experience. I want him to enjoy being a college basketball player.” It is in the mindset and not just limited to basketball.

While most 18-year-olds are figuring things out, Kiyan Anthony is already rocking on the court and in culture. With a fast-growing fashion brand, a clear entrepreneurial vision, and the quiet fire of someone carving out his own lane, Kiyan is proving who his idol is: Father Carmelo Anthony. Backed by friends, guided by passion, and supported by a family who’s more impressed than involved, Kiyan Anthony is making sure the spotlight stays on him.