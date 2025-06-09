Backing LeBron, Dwyane Wade Spotlights OKC’s Trump Card Built on “Dirty Things” Pacers Lack

The 2025 NBA Finals are finally heating up, and the energy’s getting wild with each match being played. The Pacers were quick to take a 1-game lead in the final seconds, but this season, the Thunders mean business. They have evened the series 1-1 against the Pacers, sending a message that the MVP and 68-14 didn’t come easily. No matter how heavy the waves hit, this squad knows how to paddle back. While plenty of names deserve props for Sunday’s clutch performance, one guy from OKC’s defense made his presence felt. It was Alex Caruso. And guess what? Dwyane Wade made sure the world knew about it.

In Game 1, Alex Caruso made his presence felt on the defensive end. But come Sunday, the Thunder needed more than stops; they needed firepower. And Caruso showed up, ready to cook. The man dropped 20 points off the bench, going 6-of-11 from the field and knocking down four triples. It wasn’t just about points, though. Every bucket felt like a momentum swing in a must-win game, and OKC rode that wave to a 123-107 statement victory at Paycom Center. Watching that lightning bolt of a performance, Dwyane Wade couldn’t help but tip his hat to Caruso, giving him a well-deserved public shoutout.

On a recent episode of The WY Network podcast, Dwyane Wade didn’t hold back while talking about Alex Caruso’s impact in these Finals. “You know, one person we talked about on the show, which is going to be a big factor, and he’s showing that. It’s Caruso, bro,” Wade said. And honestly, when you’re getting that kind of two-way firepower from a defensive specialist on this stage. Bold praise like that just makes sense.

But Wade wasn’t done handing out flowers. He took it a step further and pointed out what separates OKC from the rest of the pack. And why Caruso is such a problem. “That’s what everybody do not have. That’s what the Pacers do not have; that’s what most teams don’t have. They don’t have an Alex Caruso to come off the bench and do all the dirty things, bro. Do all that tangents. You’re still able to get some buckets on your a–,” Wade added.

What differentiates Caruso is what he does that those coming off the bench would not risk. And somehow, he’s still finding time to torch you from deep. That kind of grit and versatility? It’s the exact edge that can flip a Finals series on its head. And Wade’s not the only one catching it. His longtime brother-in-hoops, LeBron James, noticed too. As Bron once said, “Then they come off the bench with one of my favorite teammates of all time in Alex Caruso. He’s like the ultimate Swiss Army knife.”

When it comes to giving credit, these legends don’t get stingy. If a guy’s hooping, they’ll say it, no matter if he’s rocking OKC blue or a Pacers jersey. Case in point, Wade didn’t hesitate to shout out Tyrese Haliburton when he lit it up.

Dwyane Wade drops superstar remark for Haliburton after Game 1 heroics

Dwyane Wade didn’t waste a second to weigh in on Tyrese Haliburton after that jaw-dropping Game 1 in the 2025 NBA Finals. Sure, Game 2 swung OKC’s way, but Game 1? That was all Haliburton. With just 0.3 seconds left on the clock, he drained a 21-foot 3-pointer to complete yet another incredible comeback against the Thunder, flipping the basketball world upside down once again.

In recent times, Haliburton’s superstar status has sparked some heated debates, some of them pretty unfair. But Dwyane Wade? He made his stance crystal clear. “Haliburton is a f—— superstar,” Wade said passionately. “First of all, this is one of the greatest games I’ve watched as a fan. Haliburton is a f—— superstar. Like, it ain’t no question no more. I don’t think you understand when you’re out of rhythm and you’re struggling…to take that shot, and to make that shot, he’s a cold m———.

Well, when your three-point shot decides the game’s fate, especially in the Finals. Fans and legends call it pure greatness. Wade added, “Everybody who’s played basketball, if you’ve ever picked up a basketball, you’ve always dreamed of hitting a game winner in the biggest game of your life. You just hit a game winner in the Finals. Game 1, on the road. Y’all better stop playing with Haliburton.”

And just like that, Dwyane Wade put the whole debate to bed.