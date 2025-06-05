Backing Tom Thibodeau, Paul Pierce Trolls Knicks’ Coaching Past While Endorsing New York Legend

Pick any NBA rivalry, and there’s enough banter around the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics lately. So, when the Knicks eliminated Boston in the second round, it was bound to sting for Paul Pierce. Fast forward to the Pacers knocking the Knicks out in the Conference Finals, and Pierce was quick to get his revenge. He posted, “I walked so the Knicks can sit lmao,” and mocked them with a smirk. He was brutal, even sharing the list of how long it had been since every New York team had won a championship in MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL, etc. But after joking around, he dropped a cryptic message.

He admitted, “What can I say? Y’all had a good year. But add some pieces. Get some depth. Hopefully, y’all get some depth. Y’all be right back in it.” But after the loss, the Knicks were quick and made a shocking move: firing head coach Tom Thibodeau. The decision caught many off guard. Thibodeau had just led New York to its first Conference Finals appearance since 2000. Despite the results, the Knicks front office believed he had taken the team as far as he could. And now Tom has joined the rather long list of coaches who got fired this season! But in an unexpected twist, Paul Pierce, who had just been clowning the team, came out in defense of Thibodeau.

In a now-viral Instagram video, Pierce opened by parodying a famous song. “It’s hard out here on the coach when you’re trying to get the Knicks to the title,” he joked, turning “pimp” into “coach” while laughing. Then his tone shifted. He said, “I thought they shouldn’t have fired Thib. You know, he advanced further than they advanced in 25 years.” For Pierce, the issue wasn’t coaching. So what exactly the issue? Pierce explained.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

According to Pierce, it was the players. “I think the roster deficiency is what kept them back from making the title,” he explained, stressing the team lacked the depth needed to compete with Indiana. Pierce didn’t stop there. He floated names that could replace Tom Thibodeau, like Mike Brown. “I think he’d be a great fit in New York. I think he has the personality — not quite like Tibbs or a Mike Malone — but more of a players’ coach,” Pierce said, pointing to Brown’s experience with stars like LeBron and Steph.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Speak | FS1 (@speakonfs1) Expand Post

He also mentioned Mark Jackson, saying, “he has New York in his blood. He went to St. John’s. He’s a Knicks legend. You know, players can certainly relate to him.” For someone who once mocked the Knicks, Pierce’s shift to thoughtful critique is surprising.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What comes next for the Knicks and Tom Thibodeau after their playoff shake-up

What happens after a deep playoff run ends in heartbreak? For the Knicks, it started with the firing of Tom Thibodeau. Despite leading the team to their first Eastern Conference Finals since 2000, the front office made it clear they wanted more. “Our organization is singularly focused on winning a championship for our fans,” the team said in its statement. That focus, according to insiders, drove the decision. So now the search begins, not just for a coach, but for the next chapter in Knicks’ history.

New York’s coaching job won’t be short on applicants. With stars like Brunson and Towns on the roster, the job is seen as one of the most appealing in the league. But who fits the bill? Michael Malone is a strong name in the mix, with a championship and a steady hand. However, he shares Thibodeau’s intensity, which might be a concern. Others like Mike Budenholzer or even a college legend like Jay Wright could also be options if the Knicks want a fresh approach.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Still, the issue isn’t just about who’s coaching. The roster itself has some serious questions. In the playoffs, Indiana exposed how limited New York’s bench really was. The starters carried a heavy load, while the reserves barely made an impact. “You can stop one action, but then it’s the next action, and the next action,” Josh Hart said of the Pacers’ attack. If the Knicks want to go deeper next year, they’ll need to fix that depth issue fast.

So, what about Thibodeau? While this exit stings, his legacy in New York is far from damaged. The franchise saw stability and success it hadn’t tasted in decades. He brought an identity, effort, and a postseason edge. Whether he takes a break or jumps back into the fray, one thing feels certain: Tom Thibodeau won’t be out of the NBA spotlight for long.