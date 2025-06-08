Bad Day for Allen Iverson as Keyshawn Davis Altercation Further Worsens Kelvin Davis’ Loss

Allen Iverson’s love for boxing runs deep. Born in Hampton, Virginia, he’s long supported fighters who reflect his gritty spirit. He’s close friends with Floyd Mayweather and has proudly backed talents like Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. After their bout in July 2023, he stated, “AUTHENTIC LIFE…..BUD AND THE TRUTH.” His influence is strong, too! Fighters like Regis Prograis and Shakur Stevenson call him an icon. “I love how he sets trends,” Stevenson once said. “I love watching his interviews when he’s talking about practice. I’m a big fan of AI.” So, heading into fight week, Iverson couldn’t hold back his excitement.

He showed serious love for hometown hero Keyshawn Davis, who was set to defend his WBO lightweight belt. Just a couple of days before the fight, AI spoke with pride: “He our champion. He who we love. This is what we’re supposed to do. We’re supposed to show love to the guys that represent who we are.” The endorsement added fuel to the hometown hype, as Davis prepared for a defining night in Norfolk. But things took a turn.

Keyshawn Davis missed weight by 4.3 pounds and was stripped of his title. The main event was canceled. Still, that didn’t stop Iverson. Iverson was not going to miss out on all the fights on his birthday! So on his birthday weekend, he showed up at Scope Arena, where fans caught a glimpse of him on the big screen. A tweet read, “757’s own Allen Iverson at the Scope enjoying the fights.” As for the new main event, it was Abdullah Mason vs. Nakathila. Mason headlined impressively, while the undercard brought solid action.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And the action didn’t just happen in the ring, the adrenaline spilled onto the locker room too! Things took a turn for the worse. Backstage after his loss, Nahir Albright said he was jumped by Davis and his younger brother. “Keyshawn and his little brother jumped me,” Albright told ESPN. “They started walking up to me all tough and putting his head against mine.” The scuffle was broken up, but the damage, both physical and reputational, was done. Police were involved, and Davis was escorted out.

Iverson came to celebrate his birthday and support his pick. But by the end, the spotlight had shifted, and not in the way anyone had hoped.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Allen Iverson is still setting picks off the court as he lends support to Angel Reese

Keyshawn isn’t the only athlete getting Iverson’s support! Allen Iverson continues to stay involved in sports by supporting athletes who represent his values. One of those athletes is Angel Reese, the rising star of the Chicago Sky and a key part of Reebok’s basketball relaunch. Iverson, who serves as the brand’s vice president, has openly praised Reese and her impact both on and off the court.

In a recent interview with People, Iverson said Reese reminds him of his little sister and even compared her mindset to his own. “I love everything about her,” Iverson said in a recent interview with People. “I love what she stands for. She reminds me of my little sister. She’s dope to me.” The connection goes beyond shared branding. Reese is expected to release her own signature shoe under Reebok in 2026, with support from both Iverson and Reebok president Shaquille O’Neal.

In a media appearance ahead of the Sky’s June 7 game, Reese said, “Obviously, building with the Reebok brand.” She added, “I talked to Shaq yesterday, and [we’re] just continuing to build up the brand.” Reese hasn’t yet watched the full Iverson interview, but said she caught a few highlights. “I haven’t had time to watch it yet. I kind of saw a couple of things that he said,” she noted.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Image courtesy : Imago

Iverson’s involvement goes beyond business. His public praise and mentorship highlight Reebok’s goal of empowering young athletes who reflect the same confidence and edge he once brought to the NBA. For Reese, that backing is showing up early in her WNBA journey, both in performance and in platform. By supporting Reese, Iverson is playing a clear role in lifting up the next generation of basketball talent.