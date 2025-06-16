Ben Shelton’s Top 10 Debut Pushes Trinity Rodman Back Into Spotlight After Doubling Down on Public Gesture

March started with subtle sparks flying. Trinity Rodman and Ben Shelton each dropped playful TikTok videos to the same track, “ILBB2” by Glorilla and Jorjiana. When“wassup with you” appeared, Shelton captioned his video with “T——wsp with u.” Meanwhile, when Dennis’ name came, the text, “_ _ _ wassup w you,” appeared in Rodman’s video. Days later, on March 17, Shelton made it official, posting a mirror selfie of Trinity kissing his cheek. Since then, she’s been a regular in his player box, including at the BMW Open and French Open. Even while nursing a back injury, Trinity’s been splitting time between physical therapy and supporting Ben courtside.

The love story hasn’t been a distraction but a fuel for the better. Shelton recently cracked the ATP top ten, a milestone many believed was just around the corner. Back in April, Jimmy Connors said, “I think these next couple of months,” Shelton was on the verge of: “going to reach the pinnacle if he looks after himself and his game,” if he stays focused. Meanwhile, Darren Cahill also predicted, “I’m not saying he’s going to race into the top five; I think eventually he’s a definite top ten player.” Now, he’s there, but what’s Trinity’s response?

Supportive as ever, quietly posting in celebration while still working on her own comeback. Their wins are starting to feel shared. Shelton, now the youngest American since Andy Roddick in 2004 to reach the French Open quarterfinals, got a big cheer online. Rodman posted an ATP graphic announcing his ranking jump with a caption that said it all: “WILL NEVER BE OVER THIS 🥰 PROUD OF U.” That level of excitement? It speaks volumes. Even with her career on pause, her joy for Ben is front and center, unfazed and unwavering.

This is the second time she has praised him for the milestone. Earlier, she had shared a similar post on her story and simply wrote, “BIG BENNY 🤣🥰.” It seems she just can’t get enough of her Bf’s achievement. Now that he’s hit the top ten, what’s next? Shelton had a humble reaction after defeating Jiri Lehecka in Stuttgart. “If that’s true it’s really cool, a big milestone in tennis,” and just next, he joked about Stuttgart being lucky for Americans, noting Frances Tiafoe hit the top ten there, too.

While the spotlight grows, Shelton stays grounded. “I’m just thinking about this week. I want to keep going this week. I’m going to give it my all for the rest of this tournament.” With Trinity by his side and belief from tennis legends by his side, the top five no longer feels like a dream.

Trinity Rodman and Ben Shelton’s sports crossover is winning hearts beyond the court

Trinity Rodman isn’t just showing up; she’s making every moment count. At the Madrid Open, she wore a dainty necklace with the letter ‘B’, a simple but loud symbol of her support. By the time Ben Shelton pulled off his comeback win against Lorenzo Sonego at Roland Garros, she was celebrating. “I’m in awe of you 🤩❤️,” she posted, alongside a snapshot of Shelton’s victory, putting her admiration front and center.

Their connection runs deeper than public moments. During a Tennis Channel interview, Shelton shared what it’s like attending each other’s matches. “It’s been pretty cool. It’s obviously a lot different atmosphere,” he said, describing how Rodman noticed the contrast between tennis and team sports. “She has come to the tennis events and kind of been like ‘Oh like why did none of the girls talk to each other?’” To which he replied, “‘Yeah, I guess you know it’s different than normal sports because all the people you’re hanging out with are also your competitors, right?’”

He explained how it’s less isolating when you’ve got close friends like Frances Tiafoe around. “So it’s a funny dynamics but yeah being able to got to some of her sports or soccer game and her come to some of mine, it’s been cool to kind of see the crossovers with the sports.” That mutual curiosity might just be the quiet strength behind their bond, which is rooted in respect for each other’s grind.

Earlier this year, when Rodman made waves against Brazil with a well-placed goal, Shelton noticed. Her caption read, “That was the perfect ball to the perfect finish, so I’m really happy about it.” His comment? “🔒🇺🇸.” Just a few symbols, but clearly, he’s locked in on her, too. As Shelton now shifts gears for the grass season, Rodman’s likely to stay in his corner, cheering, posting, and wearing that signature ‘B’.