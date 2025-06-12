Carmelo Anthony Breaks Silence on Michael Beasley’s 1-on-1 Challenge as Old Wound Resurfaces

The NBA doesn’t give players many chances to go one-on-one unless it’s during isolation plays. Those rare moments have built the legacies of players like Kobe Bryant, Kyrie Irving, and Iverson, as they mastered the art of breaking down defenders solo. Michael Beasley, though often overlooked for his NBA career, fits that mold, too. While he never became the face of a franchise, his raw talent earned him praise. Even Kevin Durant once said, “He can score on anybody. He can use both hands.” That’s rare respect. And Beasley got proof to back the claim, too!

Beasley’s confidence hasn’t slowed down. Fresh off a flashy one-on-one win against Lance Stephenson, he’s now eyeing Carmelo Anthony. On a recent N3on livestream, the conversation took a turn. When streamer Adin Ross said Melo was one of his all-time favorites, Beasley didn’t blink. “I’ll bust his a–,” he declared. Asked if he really believed he could beat Melo, Beasley doubled down, saying, “I will.” Surprisingly, when questioned about KD, he changed his answer and stated, “We’ve been playing since we were little, KD might win.” That bold callout quickly spread, and it didn’t take long for Melo to respond.

During a new episode of 7PM in Brooklyn, co-host Kazeem Famuyide brought it up. “I want to see this guy and Bees,” he said, pointing at Melo. Anthony replied without hesitation: “Let me clear this up… I’m not losing a one-on-one game, bro. I’m not. I’ve never lost a one-on-one game.” But even while defending his record, Melo gave Beasley props, saying, “Not too many n—– who can f—- with Bees on the one.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That’s the kind of respect that only hoopers understand. The reason behind not going for one-on-one anymore? “What I’m saying is I done did this one— I got ridiculed for doing this at the highest level, for being a one-on-one n——-.” It turns out that it was because of the past incidents that Carmelo is now so reluctant to lace up once again for such a matchup.

AD

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament First Round – Villanova vs Georgetown Mar 8, 2023 New York, NY, USA New York Knicks former player Carmelo Anthony sits courtside during the second half between the Villanova Wildcats and the Georgetown Hoyas at Madison Square Garden. New York Madison Square Garden NY USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBradxPennerx 20230308_bjp_ae5_087

Still, Iman Shumpert wasn’t ready to let Melo off the hook. He insisted someone would pull Anthony back into the game. “Somebody’s going to talk that s—-,” he warned. Melo, though, wasn’t budging. “Nah, I’m retired, man… Do not send them n——s over there,” he said firmly. Instead, Melo pitched another idea. “I would like to see Bees and Joe Johnson, that’s my matchup.” The room agreed that it’d be a beautiful battle. Kaz even threw Rudy Gay into the mix.

But Iman had one more name in mind: Kevin Durant. “KD will do it,” he claimed. Melo wasn’t convinced, but Iman was sure. “I’ve never seen a n—-as more in love with basketball than Kevin Durant,” he said, placing KD’s passion above all else. The talk may just be banter for now, but one thing’s clear: Beasley’s fire still burns. Whether Melo ever laces them up again or not, this story proves one-on-one still matters.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The battle that gave Michael Beasley the confidence to challenge Carmelo Anthony

Michael Beasley’s confidence didn’t appear out of thin air; it was fueled by a win that turned heads. On June 6, he stepped onto the court with one goal: outplay Lance Stephenson in a $100,000 one-on-one battle hosted by The Next Chapter. The moment was big enough to bring in Kyrie Irving as a guest commentator, something which goes to show just how real the stakes were. Fans were locked in, and Beasley didn’t disappoint.

Leading up to the showdown, tensions were high. A viral pregame moment showed Beasley trying to rattle Stephenson with some trash talk that had fans buzzing. Before the game, Beasley had said, “Ima do it to you real nice and slow, Ima do it to you like it’s sexy. Ima have you shaking a–…gonna be shaking a– when you’re guarding me.” Well, while his claims were certainly… unique, he backed them up when the time came.

The barbershop debates suddenly had a stage, and Beasley backed up his words with buckets. With a final score of 31-21, he didn’t just win; in fact, he dominated the court! From start to finish, it was a showcase of pure isolation skill.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Beasley didn’t just prove something to the audience, he reminded himself of who he’s always been on the court. That win reignited a fire. It’s likely what gave him the confidence to look up the NBA ladder and set his sights on Carmelo Anthony. The $100K wasn’t just prize money; it was permission to aim higher.

Now, with the Stephenson battle behind him, Beasley seems ready for more. And this time, he’s not asking for respect. He’s demanding it.