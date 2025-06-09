Carmelo Anthony Ignored La La’s Strong Objection Only to Expose Kiyan to Controversial Platform

If you are a kid, wish Kiyan Anthony’s luck. He grew up with love from both sides. Even after Carmelo and La La Anthony split, they stayed close when it came to raising him. Whether it was for school events, basketball games, or life milestones, they never missed a beat! Just recently, Kiyan graduated from Long Island Lutheran High School, a big step for any teen. And his plans for the future are all set. He’s ready to follow in his father’s footsteps and join his alma mater, Syracuse! Ranked 35th in ESPN’s 2025 class, he’s ready to chase that dream. But what really makes his parents proud?

Their son wasn’t just a talented hooper, he was a young man with vision. Back in 2023, Kiyan launched One Way Clothing, his own brand. Carmelo was quick to praise him. “I’m proud of him that he took it upon himself to set a little business up for him and not wait for me or his mom to set it up.” It wasn’t just a brand; it was proof that Kiyan was already thinking about legacy. He wanted to build something of his own. And clearly, that mindset came from how his parents raised him. But were the cool parents okay with everything that comes Kiyan’s way? Difference in opinion loading!

Recently, Carmelo and Kiyan sat down for a heart-to-heart on Close Friends Only, Instagram’s original series. The topic turned to social media. Carmelo looked back and said, “Like we paved the way, for y’all to be able to have this freedom to roam and go out there, and post whatever y’all want to say.” This led to Kiyan wondering: if the website had more restrictions, would he be allowed to use the app during his middle school years? Turns out, Melo and La La had a strict no social media policy when Kiyan was younger!

Carmelo responded thoughtfully. “I would definitely let you, I would’ve did the research.” Although he also admitted, “I also would give your mother some credit because she stood tall on you not having Instagram. If it was up to her, you probably would’ve just got Instagram.” However, Melo had other thoughts, “Okay, now he’s okay, he’s proven himself, or he’s responsible. Well, let’s try this and let’s take it step by step, and just see what happens.” As Kiyan passed every little test, the door opened more. Carmelo summed it up best: it was a “collective effort”. They took it slow, trusted each other, and it paid off. But why the restriction?

via Imago Oct 25, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Former NBA player Carmelo Anthony (r) sits with his son Kiyan Anthony (l) at the game between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Even now, the platform remains controversial. Parents everywhere still ask: When’s the right time to let kids go online? What rules should guide them? The Anthony couple chose the route of figuring out the answer by themselves. And for the answer to Kiyan’s question. Melo and La La would have responded according to the circumstances, through communication, much like they did originally.

Carmelo Anthony’s son is navigating fame, but La La’s voice keeps him grounded

What does a mother do when her teenage son starts brushing shoulders with fame? For La La Anthony, the answer has always been clear: stay grounded and stay real. A few months back, while attending the BMF season 3 premiere, she opened up about her 16-year-old son Kiyan’s sudden rise on social media. She made sure that Kiyan kept a level head as he navigated through fame. “It makes me so proud,” she said, adding, “He’s so calm and humble and just a really great kid.”

It becomes tricky when a 16-year-old has a million followers. For a lot, this fame can lead them astray; they may lose sight of their goals or may feel pressured to make choices according to their followers. Back then, Kiyan was blowing up online, sharing basketball highlights and workouts. But with visibility came limitations. She even admitted that moving through the city was getting tricky for him, especially on subways, where photo requests had become constant. “It’s kind of hard for him to navigate the city when people are like, ‘Hey, let’s take a picture!’” That’s not a problem a regular teenager has to face, but it’s the price of fame.

And here’s where La La made sure to properly guide Kiyan. She was focused on protecting his mindset. “Don’t listen to negative comments. Just do what makes you happy,” she told PEOPLE. And her key piece of advice? “Quiet the outside noise. It’s not important.” Those words still hit hard, especially as Kiyan’s presence grows both on the court and off it.

But no matter how big his following gets, one thing stays the same: his parents are right there, cheering him on. From showing up at games to guiding him through fame, La La and Carmelo Anthony are doing more than co-parenting. They’re setting a blueprint for balance. La La doesn’t hesitate to compliment Melo on fulfilling his role as an ideal father. What do you think about the former couple’s partnership in parenting? Share your thoughts in the comments below.