Carmelo Anthony Sends Emotional Message to Kiyan as Ex-Wife, La La Is Overwhelmed Over Son’s Milestone

“I feel like I’ve been in high school forever.” Well, that’s officially no longer true for Carmelo Anthony’s son, Kiyan Anthony, today. On May 31st, Kiyan graduated from Long Island Lutheran High School. Now it’s time for him to chase dreams, and it is nearing as the promise of joining his father’s alma mater won’t be no longer just talk anymore. Yesterday, La La Anthony marked this milestone early, throwing her celebration for Kiyan’s massive high school sendoff. And now, after officially graduating, Carmelo himself has jumped into the conversation, showing love for his boy.

Kiyan Anthony, Carmelo’s son, made waves last November when he committed to play college basketball for his dad’s alma mater, Syracuse Orange. The kid’s ranked thirty-fifth in ESPN’s 2025 class, and his skills popped during “The Throne” tournament with Lutheran High School. The buzz around Kiyan just keeps growing. But before that, La La Anthony hosted a friends-only party and plastered it all over her Instagram stories.

La La was surely overwhelmed to see that her son was about to reach such a milestone, but then Carmelo was nowhere to be found at that party. But now he sent his love, wishing his boy nothing but greatness as this exciting new chapter kicks off. Carmelo shared a picture of his 18-year-old son’s childhood picture with him on his IG post. But the occasion of this post came out when eyes went to the comment section.

Carmelo Wrote, “High school graduation…what an accomplishment! This world has so much in store for you. Proud of you always @kiyananthony 🙏🏾” Indeed, it’s an accomplishment. And the world is seriously looking forward to seeing this young talent hoop on the court just like his dad once did. And that would surely be a treat to watch. Won’t it? After seeing the post, if you think this is Carmelo Anthony’s first time showing love for Kiyan publicly, you might want to rethink that quickly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony)

Carmelo’s been his son’s biggest supporter for years, celebrating every small win on the road. Remember when he proudly said, “I’m proud of him that he took it upon himself to set a little business up for him and not wait for me or his mom to set it up.” That moment came after Kiyan launched his clothing brand, One Way Clothing, back in 2023, surprising everyone with his ambition. But have you ever wondered where this drive to build his path at sixteen years old even comes from?

Carmelo Anthony passes down hard-earned wisdom to Kiyan

Nineteen years in the league, three Olympic gold medals, and a future Hall of Fame jacket earned through pure grind. With a resume like that, Carmelo Anthony knew exactly what his son would need to survive this tough world. “I want you to go hear different things that people say you should be working on,” Carmelo once advised Kiyan very openly. And mind you, it wasn’t just typical fatherly advice.

It was a survival guide from a man who’d lived through every possible headline. Carmelo understood Kiyan would deal with tough benches, hard coaches, and brutal keyboard warriors before ever tasting real success. So he kept the message simple. Take the hits, learn fast, and shape your identity before someone else does it for you.

Now with “Anthony” stitched across his back, Kiyan’s writing his own chapter in a legacy filled with pressure and spotlight. Melo’s advice still rings in his ears: “Don’t be afraid to do it your way.” No shortcuts, no pity parties, no easy routes, just pure hustle, heart, and a father who’ll always have his back. But it is still early to frame Kiyan as the next Melo. Let the kid have his way, maybe better, maybe at par, or maybe an exit to follow a different passion. But whatever he picks, the father will stand right next to support.