Carmelo Anthony Stresses Star Power as $25M Director Admits to Worshiping Klay Thompson

When Klay Thompson entered the 2011 NBA Draft as the 11th overall pick, not everyone saw stardom coming. But that changed fast. He built his name on tough defense and incredible shooting, earning five All-Star nods and four championship rings. In the 2024–25 season, he’s averaging 18.7 points per game while shooting nearly 40% from three. His presence draws eyes—and even stars. Back in March 2022, Will Ferrell dressed as Jackie Moon at a Warriors game, a nod to Klay’s love for the character who once inspired his historic 14-threes night. But celebrity admiration in the NBA isn’t new.

Carmelo Anthony, a ten-time All-Star and likely future Hall of Famer, has experienced it firsthand. One of the most unforgettable moments for him? Stevie Wonder stopped by his locker just to say how much he appreciated him. Moments like that stick. Carmelo knows what it’s like to feel that energy from someone you’ve looked up to your whole life. When the applause comes from familiar faces, it hits differently.

Recently, on the podcast 7PM in Brooklyn, director $25M worth director Ryan Coogler opened up about his love for Klay. He recalled a trip with his wife to see Klay’s first game back in Dallas. “But one of the highlights from my fandom, bro, was me and her (his wife), we pulled up to the—, to Clay’s first game back when he went to Dallas,” he shared. The crowd was loud, the moment emotional, and Klay stayed composed as ever. “We was courtside. I’m cheering, cheering for him, screaming for him, you know? He—he a god to us, you know?” Coogler said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He even remembered getting a courtside hug before tip-off. “I feel blessed to be able to afford some tickets and be able to be there for him and to know that it means something to him.” For Coogler, that hug meant much more, it showed that his support mattered to his favorite player! Carmelo smiled and chimed in from the player’s side. He knew exactly how that felt. “Especially for us. Like, when it’s authentic and it’s organic and it’s real, you get that,” he said. Melo explained how celebrity support doesn’t go unnoticed, even when they’re rooting for the other team.

via Imago Carmelo Anthony for Knicks.

“But it’s like, we love to see that. It’s like, oh shit, Ryan Coogler coming to the game tonight. Word? Oh shit, I bet. Cool.” It’s the kind of real respect that connects worlds. “We know it’s super authentic. It’s organic. It’s natural. It ain’t forced.” And just like that, stars from different arenas meet in the middle, well, courtside, sharing moments no camera can fully capture.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When Stevie Wonder said he loved watching Carmelo Anthony play

Carmelo Anthony is no stranger to celebrity moments, but his story last year left the fans speechless. On that episode of 7PM In Brooklyn, the ten-time All-Star shared an encounter that might just top them all. It happened during the 2011 NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, and his story involves none other than Stevie Wonder. According to Anthony, the iconic singer didn’t just say a simple ‘hello’; rather, he said something that made Melo do a double-take.

“All-Star weekend LA, we’re in the back locker room, and the hallway flooded,” Anthony recalled. “They were like, ‘Yo! Stevie Wonder wanna meet the players.’ … Goes to me and he says, ‘I love watching you play.’ … We were crying before the game.” The moment sparked laughter from co-hosts Kid Mero and Kazeem Famuyide, while guest Rudy Gay seemed skeptical. But Carmelo stood firm, swearing the story was legit and even claiming others could back him up.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time a basketball legend has raised eyebrows with a Stevie Wonder encounter. Back in 2019, Shaquille O’Neal shared a similar moment on Inside the NBA. “This is a true story,” Shaq said. “He comes in, says, ‘What’s up Shaq?’ Presses the button… gets off on his floor by himself, goes to his room.” Fans weren’t sure what to believe, but Shaq never backed down from his version either.

Darryl Dawkins also had a tale to tell. In a TMZ interview, he suggested that Stevie has vision, but could not see. Wonder even gave him the nickname “Chocolate Thunder.” Whether you believe the stories or not, there’s no denying Stevie Wonder’s connection with the NBA is as mysterious as it is legendary.