“Criminal”: Shaquille O’Neal Slams Media Partner for Stephen Curry & Kobe Bryant Choice

There are some things you just don’t do in basketball. You don’t bet against MJ in the Finals. You don’t call a timeout if you’re Chris Webber in ’93. And apparently, you don’t put Stephen Curry ahead of Kobe Bryant in an all-time ranking list. At least not if Shaquille O’Neal has anything to say about it. Because if you were scrolling through your feed this week, you probably felt the temperature rise. No, it wasn’t the summer heat. It was the Diesel, and he was fuming.

Shaq’s known for many things. Breaking backboards, breaking records, and occasionally breaking the internet with his takes. But this time, it wasn’t a goofy TikTok or a “Shaqtin’ a Fool” moment. It was personal. The Big Aristotle had something to get off his chest. And when he speaks like that, you know it’s not just about basketball. It’s about legacy. Respect. And in this case, defending a name that still echoes in the rafters of Staples Center.

@Shaq took to X and revealed his frustration with just five words that hit like a dunk in traffic: “Kobe at 11 is criminal.” That was it. No emojis. No hashtags. Just raw, unfiltered Shaq. The tweet came shortly after a controversial all-time players list dropped, placing Stephen Curry at No. 10. One spot ahead of Kobe Bryant. The sting was real. This wasn’t just any list. It clearly struck a nerve. Shaq and Kobe had their battles, but if there’s one thing we’ve learned over the years, it’s that Shaq never misses a chance to back his former teammate when it counts.

The list in question? Yeah, it came from none other than Bleacher Report. Their Top 100 NBA Players of All Time ranking had Curry cracking the top 10, while Bryant was bumped to No. 11. Cue the backlash. Fans were confused. Analysts were divided. And Shaq? He wasn’t having it. Stat-wise, it’s a heavyweight fight. Curry’s got four titles, two MVPs (one unanimous), and a true shooting percentage that analytics nerds dream of. His career numbers pop: 24.7 points, 6.4 assists, and a ridiculous 42.3% from deep. But Bryant? Five rings. Two Finals MVPs. An 81-point game. A career average of 25 points, and the kind of aura you can’t quantify. For Shaq, the math was simple. Legacy over numbers.

And when a list like this pops up from a media outlet as visible as Bleacher Report, it hits differently. Shaq knows the power of the press. He’s been on both sides of it. So when his media “partner” makes a call like this, he’s not just disappointed. He’s calling it out. And calling it out loud.

So where does that leave us? Somewhere between fandom and friction. Shaq’s post lit up timelines, ignited barbershop debates, and reopened one of the league’s oldest conversations: how do you rank greatness? And more importantly, who gets to decide? As we head into the next part of this story, it’s impossible not to revisit the very core of this heated reaction: the bond, and the beef, that shaped an entire Lakers era.

From dominance to discord: Revisiting the Shaq-Kobe saga

At their peak, Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant were untouchable. Three straight titles, countless highlight reels, and an aura of dominance that sent teams packing before tip-off. But behind that glory was a locker room on edge. The battles weren’t just against the Kings or the Spurs. They were internal. Leadership clashed. Egos flared. And somewhere between alley-oops and passive-aggressive interviews, the dynasty cracked.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: Los Angeles Lakers' center Shaquille O'Neal (L) laughs with guard Kobe Bryant in the fourth quarter during the Lakers' 86-73 win against the Chicago Bulls, in Los Angeles, CA, 22 November 2002.

Their feud became legend. Whether it was the infamous 1998 lockout scuffle, or Kobe calling out Shaq’s work ethic, the duo always seemed just one comment away from combusting. Yet, when it mattered, they delivered. While Shaq averaged 30-plus in those Finals runs, Kobe grew from a teenage sidekick into the deadliest closer in the game. It was messy. It was real. And it made for the kind of drama even Hollywood couldn’t script.

But time has a funny way of rewriting stories. As the years passed, the beef mellowed into brotherhood. Public jabs turned into mutual respect. And after Kobe’s tragic death, Shaq’s pain was visible. The tears. The tributes. The regret of missed conversations. Since then, he’s taken it upon himself to be a guardian of Kobe’s legacy. So when a list dares to downplay Bryant’s place in the pantheon, it’s not just Shaq the player speaking. It’s Shaq the friend. The protector. The voice of a lost brotherhood that once ruled the NBA.