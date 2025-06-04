Truth Bomb Hits Michael Jordan’s Ex-Agent Days After Rich Paul’s Brutal Call Out

The NBA’s all-time player rankings debate will never truly be settled as long as the game continues to evolve through different basketball generations. Every passing decade brings fresh stars, new records. And endless arguments about which superstar deserves the crown of basketball’s greatest player ever. But one thing has always remained consistent in these heated debates: Michael Jordan versus everyone who becomes a new star. Mind you, this can’t settle with just basic stats, MVP trophies, or even championship rings stacked high on a shiny shelf.

While younger fans believe LeBron James deserves that GOAT crown, an entire generation still rides or dies with Michael Jordan’s legendary greatness. And after Michael Jordan’s longtime agent, David Falk’s latest controversial statement, this already fiery GOAT debate just got a little hotter again. He has certainly seen decades of greatness, and yet doesn’t rank LeBron nearly as high as most people do. “I really like LeBron, but I think if Jordan had cherry-picked what teams he wanted to be on and two other superstars, he would’ve won 15 championships,” David Falk boldly claimed last month. As expected, that comment stirred the pot instantly.

Recently, LeBron’s good friend and A-list sports agent Rich Paul fired back, calling Falk’s remarks “I just thought that was very unfair and a little beneath David Falk for a number of reasons.” And now, with the Run It Back podcast crew weighing in too. It’s clear this relentless debate won’t be cooling off anytime soon. On a recent Run It Back podcast episode, David Falk’s remark came up, and Chandler Parsons instantly called it absolutely “ridiculous”. Parsons didn’t stop there either.

Parsons added, “I think he’s wrong. I think he’s jealous,” delivering an unfiltered response about Falk’s take. But that fiery moment was just the appetizer. Because former NBA star Lou Williams quickly took this heated conversation to another serious level. According to Lou, “Michael Jordan never had to leave and be that because the super teams came to him. Scottie Pippen was drafted to the Chicago Bulls. Dennis Rodman came over to the Chicago Bulls. Luke Longley, Tony Kukoc, all of these guys, those guys were international superstars in their own right.”

Lou explained exactly why Falk’s comments felt “ridiculous”. He also believes that if LeBron carried that same drawing power as Jordan, this entire GOAT debate would be a different story altogether. In Lou’s eyes, Falk’s comment wasn’t just a hot take. It came off like a biased, old-school defense of Jordan’s legacy. Lue also pointed out, “And again, at that time, who didn’t want to play with Michael Jordan?… They came in, linked up with the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan in Chicago.” Apparently, if those legendary players hadn’t linked up with Jordan, maybe he wouldn’t still be sitting on that basketball throne.

And if anyone’s pointing fingers at LeBron while hiding behind Michael’s shield, they seriously need to revisit NBA history first. But honestly, no matter how loud these accusations and debates get, one question always lingers. Who’s really the best basketball player ever born? Is it still the six-time champion Michael Jordan? Or is it LeBron James, who’s redefining longevity and versatility year after year? And if we’re judging these two by championship alone, we’ll have to wait until LeBron finally hangs up his jersey.

Michael Jordan’s words on LeBron James amid the endless debate

A never-ending topic in sports conversation is comparing superstar players from completely different eras. And it especially happens inside the world of professional basketball debates. And easily the loudest, most exhausting back-and-forth argument is between NBA legends Michael Jordan and LeBron James for GOAT title. Despite all the heated conversations over the years, the mutual respect between these two generational superstars has always been quite strong, actually.

Just two months ago, a surprising remark from Michael Jordan himself surfaced. At that time, it shook the internet for quite some time. During an on-court interview, Jayson Williams revealed something surprising during a golf game with Jordan and Charles Oakley recently. Williams shared how their conversation naturally shifted toward LeBron James. That’s when Jordan reportedly told him, “LeBron James could play in ANY era,” and believe me, these words carried serious weight considering their history together.

This remark stood out because Jordan rarely makes such direct, public comments about LeBron’s game. Or his place among basketball’s absolute all-time greats. This remark immediately went viral. Some fans took it as long-overdue, genuine respect. While others believed it might finally calm the never-ending Jordan versus LeBron argument.

Either way, Jordan’s words proved something timeless. No matter the competition, undeniable greatness has a way of recognizing undeniable greatness every time.