Dennis Rodman’s Estranged Daughter Trinity Showered With Love From Mom Michelle After ESPYS News

Trinity Rodman has had a rough stretch lately. A nagging back injury kept her sidelined since mid-April, with no clear return date. The 22-year-old even traveled to London for treatment, trying everything to find relief. She admitted the injury is chronic, something she’ll have to manage throughout her career. Back in May, USWNT coach Emma Hayes shared, “I don’t know when she will be back, but I know that Trin is being given all the support by everyone.” Thankfully, Rodman’s made progress since then and has returned to training.

Even while focusing on recovery, Trinity didn’t take her foot off the bigger mission. Adidas recently launched the F50 SparkFusion, their first cleat made only for women. And Trinity helped design it. She insisted on a mid-cut style and shared how the cleat supported her game. Trinity further added that it’s “incredible to be a part of the design and research journey.” The cleat isn’t just gear, but a step toward equality. She made sure women’s feedback was at the core of every design decision. For Trinity, that mattered deeply.

But the biggest news came with her ESPYS 2025 nomination. Reason? Trinity was recognized in the Best Play category for her unforgettable extra-time goal against Japan in the 2024 Olympics. That goal sent the U.S. team to the semifinals and eventually to Olympic gold. Her mother, Michelle Rodman, cheered online with, “LETS GOOOO!!!!!!💕” And her boyfriend, tennis star Ben Shelton, showed his love with a simple “🤩” on Instagram. Even while recovering, Trinity’s star is only getting brighter, and her circle never stopped lifting her up.

Now, she’s back on the pitch. Her first day was rough, and she even threw up after practice. But that didn’t stop her. Getting through that moment showed how much she still wants this. She’s slowly pushing herself toward full fitness again. After months of rehab and doubt, her return feels like the beginning of something stronger. Trinity isn’t just aiming for a comeback. She’s rewriting what one looks like and doing it with power, purpose, and plenty of support. But while she got showered with love by her mother, there was one voice missing: her father, Dennis Rodman’s.

Dennis Rodman’s silence looms large as Trinity Rodman’s career reached new heights

As Trinity Rodman stands in the spotlight with the world cheering her on, one voice remains completely quiet. Her father, Dennis Rodman, hasn’t made a single public remark about her latest success. While everyone from fans to family has come forward in support, his silence lingers. And for those who know their story, this didn’t go unnoticed. Sometimes the silence makes the loudest noise, and Dennis Rodman just proved it.

Their relationship has been complicated for years. Back in December, Trinity Rodman opened up during a podcast appearance and shared, “He’s a person. He’s not a dad. Maybe by blood, but nothing else.” Her words weren’t dramatic. They were raw. She said her mother tried to stay in the picture with him, but things quickly became unstable. Parties were constant, strangers came and went, and eventually, her mom chose to leave.

USA Today via Reuters Unknown Date 1992; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; FILE PHOTO; Detroit Pistons forward #10 DENNIS RODMAN in action against the Chicago Bulls at the Palace of Auburn Hills during the 1991-92 season. Mandatory Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports (c) Copyright USA TODAY Sports

The divorce had already been filed back in 2004, but it wasn’t finalized until 2012. By then, Trinity was barely seeing her father more than a few times a year. She mentioned moments where his sudden appearances caused more stress than support. During one game, she broke down on the field when she realized he had shown up unannounced.

Dennis did respond at the time with an Instagram apology. “Sorry, I wasn’t the Dad you wanted me to be,” he wrote. He also said, “You have my number, you see me calling. I’m still here.” But it seems that his apologies are not enough for the 23-year-old. Trinity recalled times when they were forced to live out of an SUV, after he cut off financial support to her mother after their divorce. And she has never shied away from revealing how much that hurt.

Trinity’s rise in the world of soccer is a testament to her character and her never-give-up attitude, as she tries to carve out her name in the history book and come out of her father’s looming shadow.

