Leonie Fiebich Makes Humble Request To Her Hoops Hero Days After Receiving a Shoutout

“Ever since she was little, she’s always hated awards.” Despite having such an allegation against you, you are a WNBA champion. Remember last season’s epic Game 5 against the Minnesota Lynx when nobody expected the newcomers to steal the spotlight completely? It wasn’t those big-name stars delivering clutch moments. It was rookie Leonie Fiebich and reserve big Nyara Sabally who dominated the series. Those two stepped up when it mattered the most during the series. And now, Fiebich just shared the name of her childhood idol. Which honestly makes perfect sense if you know her backstory.

Leonie Fiebich and Nyara Sabally both come from Germany, proudly representing their country and dominating on basketball’s biggest stages right now. But Germany’s had one baller who made the nation just as proud, even more, the legend Dirk Nowitzki himself. Also, Dirk is one of those rare legends who never hesitate to show love. And especially when younger players from Germany start shining in big moments. Right after Leonie and Nyara helped carry the Liberty’s WNBA title run last season, Dirk hopped on X (Twitter) with a special shoutout.

He wrote, “Gratulation an Leonie und Nyara zur Meisterschaft!!! Feiert schön!!!” basically congratulating them and telling them to party hard afterward. Now here’s where it gets even better. Fiebich recently revealed a surprising connection between herself and Dirk that honestly makes perfect sense. In a recent Instagram story, Leonie Fiebich opened up about Dirk Nowitzki, calling him her idol now and forever without hesitation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

She said, “He’s definitely my idol. He was and he will always be.” Fiebich even remembers their first meeting. “I actually met him in the Olympics, so that was pretty cool. I was a bit starstruck for sure.” Well, that’s understandable, if you are meeting with your idol, then being ‘starstruck’ is quite natural. What’s even cooler is their relationship didn’t stop there. Now it’s evolved into something most fans could only dream about happening.

Fiebich revealed, “And now we’re in contact, so that’s pretty amazing.” It’s a huge moment for any fan when they finally get their hero’s number and can reach out whenever they feel like connecting. But she didn’t stop there either. Fiebich even put in a humble little request for Dirk to attend one of her games. When asked about getting Dirk to show up at a Liberty game, she smiled and said, “I mean, for sure…I would love to.”

via Imago Oct 10, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty forward Leonie Fiebich (13) controls the ball as Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams (10) defends in the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

So, what do you think will Dirk listen to his biggest fan and come to see her game? Or will he just pass this opportunity? What do you think?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tracing Leonie Fiebich’s European roots

Born in January 2000, Leonie Fiebich grew up in Bayern, Landsberg, Germany. It was the place where her basketball journey quietly began on local courts. She played for her hometown club, DJK Landsberg. One of those very few who fell in love with the game before most kids even picked up a ball. At just fourteen years old, Fiebich made the women’s team roster, going toe-to-toe with older players without blinking an eye.

It wasn’t long before people around town started realizing that this young talent might actually have something special worth keeping an eye on. By 2015, she was already suited up for Germany at the FIBA U16 European Championship Women, Division A. Through five games, Fiebich averaged 2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game. Sure, it wasn’t flashy, but a solid start, indeed.

And like any teenager learning the ropes, she took those numbers personally. And came back the next season ready to prove she could do more. In 2016, Fiebich signed with TS Jahn Munchen in the 2. Bundesliga in 2016. Her debut season wasn’t bad at all. She averaged 12.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game for Munchen.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That same year, she returned to the FIBA U16 European Championship. And completely flipped the script with an unreal double-double performance, averaging 11.9 points and 11.6 rebounds, proving that she belonged with Europe’s best young talents.

Fast forward to April 2020, and Fiebich found herself getting drafted 22nd overall by the Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA Draft. She inked a three-year deal worth $187,738, locking in a $62,579 average annual salary. And all these even before ever stepping onto a WNBA floor. For a small-town girl from Landsberg, it was one of those surreal moments you dream about while shooting in the driveway. And while it’s still early in her American pro career, Fiebich’s story feels like one just starting to catch fire.